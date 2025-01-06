iifl-logo-icon 1
Manorama Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

23.34

32.36

25.93

16.06

Depreciation

-7.95

-7.66

-0.81

-0.7

Tax paid

-8.97

-9.03

-6.87

-5.99

Working capital

-25.2

91.34

54.84

26.42

Other operating items

Operating

-18.79

107.01

73.08

35.78

Capital expenditure

0.62

52.7

3.78

0.57

Free cash flow

-18.17

159.71

76.86

36.35

Equity raised

231.4

185.59

94.07

24.42

Investing

0

0

0

-0.01

Financing

-34

94.9

6.5

17.84

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

179.23

440.2

177.44

78.61

