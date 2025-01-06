Manorama Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
23.34
32.36
25.93
16.06
Depreciation
-7.95
-7.66
-0.81
-0.7
Tax paid
-8.97
-9.03
-6.87
-5.99
Working capital
-25.2
91.34
54.84
26.42
Other operating items
Operating
-18.79
107.01
73.08
35.78
Capital expenditure
0.62
52.7
3.78
0.57
Free cash flow
-18.17
159.71
76.86
36.35
Equity raised
231.4
185.59
94.07
24.42
Investing
0
0
0
-0.01
Financing
-34
94.9
6.5
17.84
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
179.23
440.2
177.44
78.61
