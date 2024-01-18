|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|12 May 2024
|27 Aug 2024
|-
|0.4
|20
|Final
|Financials Results for Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2024 Approved and recommended the Final Dividend of Rs. 0.40 (Forty paisa only) on per equity share of Face Value of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two only) i.e. (20% on Face Value) for the financial year 2023-24. The dividend, if approved by the members of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM), will be paid within thirty (30) days from the date of the AGM
