Manorama Industries Ltd Board Meeting

1,029.1
(1.95%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:13 PM

Manorama Indust. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting23 Oct 202416 Oct 2024
Manorama Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 along with Limited Review Report. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 23.10.2024 Financial Results of quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/10/2024)
Board Meeting30 Jul 202422 Jul 2024
Manorama Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Manorama Industries Limited is scheduled to be held on Tuesday July 30 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 along with the Limited Review Report. Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 Shifting of the Registered Office address of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.07.2024)
Board Meeting12 May 20246 May 2024
Manorama Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Manorama Industries Limited is scheduled to be held on Sunday May 12 2024 inter alia to consider the following: 1) Approval of the Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and Financial Year ended March 31 2024 along with Audit Report. 2) Recommendation of final dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24. In reference to our Trading Window Closure intimation dated March 28 2024 we further inform you that the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company for its designated persons shall remain closed up to 48 hours post declaration of the said financial results. Accordingly the trading window will remain closed till Tuesday May 14 2024. Financials Results for Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2024 Appointment of M/s Singhi & Co., Chartered Accountants as the Statutory Auditor of the Company due to completion of 5 year term of existing auditors. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.05.2024) Intimation of incorporation of wholly owned subsidiary of the Company in Ivory Coast with the name of MANORAMA AFRICA SAVANNA (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.10.2024)
Board Meeting10 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
Manorama Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting for approval of unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.02.2024)

Manorama Indust.: Related News

No Record Found

