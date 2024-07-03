Manorama Industries Ltd Summary

Manorama Industries Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Manorama Industries Private Limited at Raipur, Chhattisgarh on August 9, 2005. Subsequently the status of Company converted into Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Manorama Industries Limited on March 23, 2018.The Company is engaged in manufacturing, processing and supply of exotic and specialty fats like sal butter, sal fat, sal oil, sal stearine, mango butter, mango fat, mango oil, mango stearine, kokum butter, kokum oil, de-oiled cakes, mowrah fat and several value-added tailor made products that form the ingredients of Cocoa Butter Equivalents (CBE). It manufactures, processes and exports exotic butter extracted from sal seeds, mango kernel, Mowrah seeds, Kokum seeds, Chiuri seeds for usage in Cosmetics as Specialty fats, Chocolate and Confectionaries industriesThe Company commenced business operations with extraction of butter and fats from Sal seed and Mango kernel collected from forest-based tribals, broad basing the business model to include objectives of corporate social responsibility and gradually forayed into exotic products and specialty fats.The Company is ISO 9001: 2008, ISO 22000:2005 and FSSC 22000 certified and the products manufactured by the Company are certified by various agencies such as Star Kosher Certification and meets the requirements set down by Food Safety & Standards Authority of India, Halal Certified Products List. The Company is supplying its products both in domestic and export markets. It has also been recognised as Star Export House by Government of India. Domestically, the company supply in Maharashtra, Gujarat, etc. and internationally, it supply products in countries like Japan, Italy, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Netherlands, Germany, Sweden, Denmark and The UK.In September 2018, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 34,04,400 Equity Shares. In 2022, the Company set up a solvent extraction plant with 90,000 MTPA capacity. The refinery capacity was enhanced from 15,000 to 40,000 MTPA. The manufacturing factory in Birkoni, Chhattisgarh became fully operational in March, 2020. In May 2023, the Company commissioned its new Refinery plant with a capacity of 30,000 tonnes, accompanied by a 15,000-tonne inter-esterification plant.