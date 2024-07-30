Approved the Notice for convening the 19 Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company on Tuesday, September 3, 2024 at 03:00 PM through Video Conferencing (VC) or Other AudioVisual Means (OAVM). The Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities and Exchange Board of India vide their relevant circulars has allowed holding the Annual General Meetings through Video Conferencing (VC) or Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM). Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.07.2024) Outcome of 19th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on September 03, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/09/2024)