SectorFMCG
Open₹188
Prev. Close₹187.59
Turnover(Lac.)₹528.53
Day's High₹188.16
Day's Low₹180.11
52 Week's High₹289.75
52 Week's Low₹149.8
Book Value₹81.27
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,168.58
P/E21.62
EPS8.68
Divi. Yield0.27
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
129.88
132.57
108.38
83.94
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
793.84
685.59
440.71
835.87
Net Worth
923.72
818.16
549.09
919.81
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,791.73
2,391.27
1,918.11
1,701.08
yoy growth (%)
-25.07
24.66
12.75
4.81
Raw materials
-1,340.06
-1,793.04
-1,361.61
-1,253.7
As % of sales
74.79
74.98
70.98
73.7
Employee costs
-75.32
-93.05
-66.33
-61.33
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
38.66
125.21
107.62
9.95
Depreciation
-49.37
-51.37
-48.75
-47.26
Tax paid
-21.21
-34.57
-29.14
7.66
Working capital
16.99
276.8
86.66
55.59
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-25.07
24.66
12.75
4.81
Op profit growth
-40.13
13.88
139.71
-47.93
EBIT growth
-48.43
14.35
266.88
-67.2
Net profit growth
-80.74
15.49
-4,551.5
-103.35
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
3,138.7
2,892.62
2,071.75
1,841.76
2,437.92
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,138.7
2,892.62
2,071.75
1,841.76
2,437.92
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
25.21
45.16
21.04
13.51
7.6
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,406.25
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.2
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.7
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,834.1
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,116.65
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
Devendra Shah
Managing Director & CFO
Pritam Shah
Independent Director
Nitin Dhavalikar
Independent Director
Narendra Ambwani
Independent Director
Radhika C Pereira
Independent Director
Ramesh Chandak
Director
Nikhil Vora
Executive Director
Akshali Devendra Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Virendra Varma
Summary
Parag Milk Foods Limited was incorporated as Parag Milk & Milk Products Private Limited on December 29, 1992 with the Registrar of Companies at Mumbai as a Private Limited Company. The name of the Company was changed to Parag Milk Foods Private Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon change of name was granted by the RoC on April 11, 2008. The Company then got converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Parag Milk Foods Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was granted to the Company by the RoC on July 7, 2015. The Company is one of leading dairy FMCG companies in India. The Company is engaged in the business of procurement of cow milk mainly in western and southern region, undertakes processing of milk and manufacture of various value added products namely cheese, butter, ghee, fresh cream, milk powder, flavoured milk, lassi, curd etc. which are marketed under its registered brand name Gowardhan, Go, Topp up and Avvatar.The Company enjoys a strong reputation and brand recall across several geographies through its exports across UAE, Singapore, Oman, Kuwait, Mauritius, New Zealand, Australia, Congo, Seychelles, Iraq, USA, Hong Kong, Philippines, , Sri Lanka, UAE and Bangladesh. The Company also supplies farm-to-home premium fresh milk from Bhagyalaxmi Dairy Farms, which it markets and sells in Mumbai, Pune, Surat, and Delhi-NCR region. Parag Milk Foods Ltd started commercial production in 1992 and commissioned the Manchar, Pune
The Parag Milk Foods Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹181.66 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Parag Milk Foods Ltd is ₹2168.58 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Parag Milk Foods Ltd is 21.62 and 2.30 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Parag Milk Foods Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Parag Milk Foods Ltd is ₹149.8 and ₹289.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Parag Milk Foods Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 5.52%, 3 Years at 18.44%, 1 Year at -18.81%, 6 Month at 5.00%, 3 Month at -11.09% and 1 Month at -11.53%.
