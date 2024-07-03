Summary

Parag Milk Foods Limited was incorporated as Parag Milk & Milk Products Private Limited on December 29, 1992 with the Registrar of Companies at Mumbai as a Private Limited Company. The name of the Company was changed to Parag Milk Foods Private Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon change of name was granted by the RoC on April 11, 2008. The Company then got converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Parag Milk Foods Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was granted to the Company by the RoC on July 7, 2015. The Company is one of leading dairy FMCG companies in India. The Company is engaged in the business of procurement of cow milk mainly in western and southern region, undertakes processing of milk and manufacture of various value added products namely cheese, butter, ghee, fresh cream, milk powder, flavoured milk, lassi, curd etc. which are marketed under its registered brand name Gowardhan, Go, Topp up and Avvatar.The Company enjoys a strong reputation and brand recall across several geographies through its exports across UAE, Singapore, Oman, Kuwait, Mauritius, New Zealand, Australia, Congo, Seychelles, Iraq, USA, Hong Kong, Philippines, , Sri Lanka, UAE and Bangladesh. The Company also supplies farm-to-home premium fresh milk from Bhagyalaxmi Dairy Farms, which it markets and sells in Mumbai, Pune, Surat, and Delhi-NCR region. Parag Milk Foods Ltd started commercial production in 1992 and commissioned the Manchar, Pune

Read More