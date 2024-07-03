iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Parag Milk Foods Ltd Share Price

181.66
(-3.16%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:14:55 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open188
  • Day's High188.16
  • 52 Wk High289.75
  • Prev. Close187.59
  • Day's Low180.11
  • 52 Wk Low 149.8
  • Turnover (lac)528.53
  • P/E21.62
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value81.27
  • EPS8.68
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,168.58
  • Div. Yield0.27
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Parag Milk Foods Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

188

Prev. Close

187.59

Turnover(Lac.)

528.53

Day's High

188.16

Day's Low

180.11

52 Week's High

289.75

52 Week's Low

149.8

Book Value

81.27

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,168.58

P/E

21.62

EPS

8.68

Divi. Yield

0.27

Parag Milk Foods Ltd Corporate Action

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Aug, 2024

arrow

18 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

Record Date: 04 Sep, 2024

arrow

Parag Milk Foods Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Parag Milk Foods Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:33 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 42.60%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 42.60%

Non-Promoter- 17.19%

Institutions: 17.19%

Non-Institutions: 40.04%

Custodian: 0.14%

Read More
Share Price

Parag Milk Foods Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

129.88

132.57

108.38

83.94

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

793.84

685.59

440.71

835.87

Net Worth

923.72

818.16

549.09

919.81

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,791.73

2,391.27

1,918.11

1,701.08

yoy growth (%)

-25.07

24.66

12.75

4.81

Raw materials

-1,340.06

-1,793.04

-1,361.61

-1,253.7

As % of sales

74.79

74.98

70.98

73.7

Employee costs

-75.32

-93.05

-66.33

-61.33

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

38.66

125.21

107.62

9.95

Depreciation

-49.37

-51.37

-48.75

-47.26

Tax paid

-21.21

-34.57

-29.14

7.66

Working capital

16.99

276.8

86.66

55.59

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-25.07

24.66

12.75

4.81

Op profit growth

-40.13

13.88

139.71

-47.93

EBIT growth

-48.43

14.35

266.88

-67.2

Net profit growth

-80.74

15.49

-4,551.5

-103.35

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

3,138.7

2,892.62

2,071.75

1,841.76

2,437.92

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,138.7

2,892.62

2,071.75

1,841.76

2,437.92

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

25.21

45.16

21.04

13.51

7.6

View Annually Results

Parag Milk Foods Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,406.25

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.2

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.7

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,834.1

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,116.65

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Parag Milk Foods Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

Devendra Shah

Managing Director & CFO

Pritam Shah

Independent Director

Nitin Dhavalikar

Independent Director

Narendra Ambwani

Independent Director

Radhika C Pereira

Independent Director

Ramesh Chandak

Director

Nikhil Vora

Executive Director

Akshali Devendra Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Virendra Varma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Parag Milk Foods Ltd

Summary

Parag Milk Foods Limited was incorporated as Parag Milk & Milk Products Private Limited on December 29, 1992 with the Registrar of Companies at Mumbai as a Private Limited Company. The name of the Company was changed to Parag Milk Foods Private Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon change of name was granted by the RoC on April 11, 2008. The Company then got converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Parag Milk Foods Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was granted to the Company by the RoC on July 7, 2015. The Company is one of leading dairy FMCG companies in India. The Company is engaged in the business of procurement of cow milk mainly in western and southern region, undertakes processing of milk and manufacture of various value added products namely cheese, butter, ghee, fresh cream, milk powder, flavoured milk, lassi, curd etc. which are marketed under its registered brand name Gowardhan, Go, Topp up and Avvatar.The Company enjoys a strong reputation and brand recall across several geographies through its exports across UAE, Singapore, Oman, Kuwait, Mauritius, New Zealand, Australia, Congo, Seychelles, Iraq, USA, Hong Kong, Philippines, , Sri Lanka, UAE and Bangladesh. The Company also supplies farm-to-home premium fresh milk from Bhagyalaxmi Dairy Farms, which it markets and sells in Mumbai, Pune, Surat, and Delhi-NCR region. Parag Milk Foods Ltd started commercial production in 1992 and commissioned the Manchar, Pune
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Parag Milk Foods Ltd share price today?

The Parag Milk Foods Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹181.66 today.

What is the Market Cap of Parag Milk Foods Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Parag Milk Foods Ltd is ₹2168.58 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Parag Milk Foods Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Parag Milk Foods Ltd is 21.62 and 2.30 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Parag Milk Foods Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Parag Milk Foods Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Parag Milk Foods Ltd is ₹149.8 and ₹289.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Parag Milk Foods Ltd?

Parag Milk Foods Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 5.52%, 3 Years at 18.44%, 1 Year at -18.81%, 6 Month at 5.00%, 3 Month at -11.09% and 1 Month at -11.53%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Parag Milk Foods Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Parag Milk Foods Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 42.61 %
Institutions - 17.20 %
Public - 40.05 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Parag Milk Foods Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.