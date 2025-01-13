Parag Milk Foods Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
129.88
132.57
108.38
83.94
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
793.84
685.59
440.71
835.87
Net Worth
923.72
818.16
549.09
919.81
Minority Interest
Debt
554.23
541.35
477.17
366.21
Deferred Tax Liability Net
18.35
20.9
2.67
0
Total Liabilities
1,496.3
1,380.41
1,028.93
1,286.02
Fixed Assets
318.25
320.04
352.76
381.63
Intangible Assets
Investments
108.85
67.19
62.26
63.08
Deferred Tax Asset Net
26.12
19.44
0
5.42
Networking Capital
1,016.01
959.21
530.32
817.66
Inventories
598.26
558.26
468.15
687.33
Inventory Days
140.01
Sundry Debtors
235.28
159.87
119.72
155.92
Debtor Days
31.76
Other Current Assets
470.81
463.1
234.23
326.61
Sundry Creditors
-206.3
-135.32
-214.4
-297.18
Creditor Days
60.53
Other Current Liabilities
-82.04
-86.7
-77.38
-55.02
Cash
27.06
14.53
83.59
18.24
Total Assets
1,496.29
1,380.41
1,028.93
1,286.03
