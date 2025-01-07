iifl-logo-icon 1
Parag Milk Foods Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

181.75
(1.85%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:21 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,791.73

2,391.27

1,918.11

1,701.08

yoy growth (%)

-25.07

24.66

12.75

4.81

Raw materials

-1,340.06

-1,793.04

-1,361.61

-1,253.7

As % of sales

74.79

74.98

70.98

73.7

Employee costs

-75.32

-93.05

-66.33

-61.33

As % of sales

4.2

3.89

3.45

3.6

Other costs

-249.6

-293.46

-304.26

-308.49

As % of sales (Other Cost)

13.93

12.27

15.86

18.13

Operating profit

126.73

211.7

185.89

77.54

OPM

7.07

8.85

9.69

4.55

Depreciation

-49.37

-51.37

-48.75

-47.26

Interest expense

-45.51

-38.04

-35.14

-28.95

Other income

6.82

2.91

5.63

8.62

Profit before tax

38.66

125.21

107.62

9.95

Taxes

-21.21

-34.57

-29.14

7.66

Tax rate

-54.86

-27.61

-27.07

76.95

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

17.45

90.63

78.48

17.62

Exceptional items

0

0

0

-19.38

Net profit

17.45

90.63

78.48

-1.76

yoy growth (%)

-80.74

15.49

-4,551.5

-103.35

NPM

0.97

3.79

4.09

-0.1

