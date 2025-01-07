Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,791.73
2,391.27
1,918.11
1,701.08
yoy growth (%)
-25.07
24.66
12.75
4.81
Raw materials
-1,340.06
-1,793.04
-1,361.61
-1,253.7
As % of sales
74.79
74.98
70.98
73.7
Employee costs
-75.32
-93.05
-66.33
-61.33
As % of sales
4.2
3.89
3.45
3.6
Other costs
-249.6
-293.46
-304.26
-308.49
As % of sales (Other Cost)
13.93
12.27
15.86
18.13
Operating profit
126.73
211.7
185.89
77.54
OPM
7.07
8.85
9.69
4.55
Depreciation
-49.37
-51.37
-48.75
-47.26
Interest expense
-45.51
-38.04
-35.14
-28.95
Other income
6.82
2.91
5.63
8.62
Profit before tax
38.66
125.21
107.62
9.95
Taxes
-21.21
-34.57
-29.14
7.66
Tax rate
-54.86
-27.61
-27.07
76.95
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
17.45
90.63
78.48
17.62
Exceptional items
0
0
0
-19.38
Net profit
17.45
90.63
78.48
-1.76
yoy growth (%)
-80.74
15.49
-4,551.5
-103.35
NPM
0.97
3.79
4.09
-0.1
