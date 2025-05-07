iifl-logo
Parag Milk Q4 Profit Surges 167% YoY to ₹26.2 Crore

7 May 2025 , 12:04 AM

Parag Milk Foods declared its March 2025 quarter performance with a shining 166.8% rise in profit after tax at ₹26.2 crore from ₹9.82 crore of the corresponding quarter last year. Parag Milk Foods company’s revenue rose by 16.2% to ₹918.25 crore in Q4 FY25 from ₹790.11 crore in Q4 FY24 due to favorable demand and product mix.

Parag Milk Foods EBITDA at ₹62 crore for the March quarter were 67.7% higher than at ₹37 crore for the same quarter of FY24. EBITDA margin also increased to 6.8% in the quarter from 4.7% for the same preceding year period, reflecting enhanced operating performance.

Gross margin for the quarter was 25.1%, comparable to 25.2% in Q4 FY24 despite a rise in input costs. Volume growth in a quarter was 13% led by good momentum in mass and premium product segments.

Core businesses contributed 57% of combined revenue, enjoying good company share of business. New-age premium businesses accounted for 6% of the combined sales and registered 29% growth year-on-year, reflecting better consumer preference for premium dairy products.

Milk procurement prices also increased consistently through FY25, starting at ₹31 a litre in Q1 and ending the year at ₹37 a litre in Q4. In a bid to offset rising procurement and input costs, the company Parag Milk Foods increased its price by ₹2 a litre from May 1, 2025.

