Parag Milk Foods Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
38.66
125.21
107.62
9.95
Depreciation
-49.37
-51.37
-48.75
-47.26
Tax paid
-21.21
-34.57
-29.14
7.66
Working capital
16.99
276.8
86.66
55.59
Other operating items
Operating
-14.93
316.06
116.38
25.94
Capital expenditure
31.71
127.05
112.7
-106.12
Free cash flow
16.77
443.11
229.08
-80.17
Equity raised
1,640.56
1,364.46
1,114.89
880.88
Investing
0.25
0.04
0.5
4.5
Financing
31.58
158.92
123.19
-87.68
Dividends paid
0
0
6.29
4.2
Net in cash
1,689.18
1,966.54
1,473.95
721.73
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.