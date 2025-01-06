iifl-logo-icon 1
Parag Milk Foods Ltd Cash Flow Statement

178.45
(-4.87%)
Jan 6, 2025

Parag Milk Foods Ltd

Parag Milk Foods FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

38.66

125.21

107.62

9.95

Depreciation

-49.37

-51.37

-48.75

-47.26

Tax paid

-21.21

-34.57

-29.14

7.66

Working capital

16.99

276.8

86.66

55.59

Other operating items

Operating

-14.93

316.06

116.38

25.94

Capital expenditure

31.71

127.05

112.7

-106.12

Free cash flow

16.77

443.11

229.08

-80.17

Equity raised

1,640.56

1,364.46

1,114.89

880.88

Investing

0.25

0.04

0.5

4.5

Financing

31.58

158.92

123.19

-87.68

Dividends paid

0

0

6.29

4.2

Net in cash

1,689.18

1,966.54

1,473.95

721.73

