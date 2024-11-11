Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Parag Milk Foods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for Quarter and Half Year ended September 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 11, 2024, inter-alia, for approval of Unaudited Financial Results for quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)

Board Meeting 23 Jul 2024 17 Jul 2024

Parag Milk Foods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for Quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 23, 2024, inter-alia, for approval of Unaudited Financial Results for quarter ended June 30, 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/07/2024)

Board Meeting 18 May 2024 10 May 2024

Parag Milk Foods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31 2024 and recommendation of dividend for Financial Year 2023-24 if any Parag Milk Foods Limited has informed about the Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 18, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.05.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024