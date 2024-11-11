iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Parag Milk Foods Ltd Board Meeting

167.6
(-0.01%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:59 PM

Parag Milk Foods CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
Parag Milk Foods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for Quarter and Half Year ended September 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 11, 2024, inter-alia, for approval of Unaudited Financial Results for quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)
Board Meeting23 Jul 202417 Jul 2024
Parag Milk Foods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for Quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 23, 2024, inter-alia, for approval of Unaudited Financial Results for quarter ended June 30, 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/07/2024)
Board Meeting18 May 202410 May 2024
Parag Milk Foods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31 2024 and recommendation of dividend for Financial Year 2023-24 if any Parag Milk Foods Limited has informed about the Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 18, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.05.2024)
Board Meeting7 Feb 202431 Jan 2024
Parag Milk Foods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31 2023 Outcome of Board Meeting Held On February 7, 2024 Inter Alia For Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter And Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023 Pursuant To Regulation 33 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.02.2024)

Parag Milk Foods: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Parag Milk Foods Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.