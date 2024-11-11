|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|Parag Milk Foods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for Quarter and Half Year ended September 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 11, 2024, inter-alia, for approval of Unaudited Financial Results for quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 Jul 2024
|17 Jul 2024
|Parag Milk Foods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for Quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 23, 2024, inter-alia, for approval of Unaudited Financial Results for quarter ended June 30, 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|18 May 2024
|10 May 2024
|Parag Milk Foods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31 2024 and recommendation of dividend for Financial Year 2023-24 if any Parag Milk Foods Limited has informed about the Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 18, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Feb 2024
|31 Jan 2024
|Parag Milk Foods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31 2023 Outcome of Board Meeting Held On February 7, 2024 Inter Alia For Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter And Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023 Pursuant To Regulation 33 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.02.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.