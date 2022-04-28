INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

To the Members of Parag Milk Foods Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of Parag Milk Foods Limited (the Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of material and other accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Sr. No. Key Audit Matters How our audit addressed the key audit matters 1. Inventories (Refer Note 9 to the standalone financial statements) The value of inventory is a key audit matter due to involvement of high risk, basis the nature of the food industry wherein value per unit is relatively insignificant but high volumes are involved which are dispersed across different point of sales and warehouses. Our audit procedures included and were not limited to the following: i. Evaluation of the design and testing of the implementation of internal controls relating to physical inventory counts on a test basis; ii. Performance of test of controls over verification of documentary evidence of controls including the calculation of shrinkages; and iii. Performance of test of details through sample selection of stores as part of the inventory verification program, including verification of inventory from floor to documentary evidence and vice versa and verification of shrinkage. 2. Valuation and existence of inventories (Refer Note 9 to the standalone financial statements) Our audit procedures on the valuation and existence of inventories consisted mainly of the following: In order to ascertain the existence of inventories, we assessed and reviewed the controls implemented and executed by the Company to ensure the existence of inventories. We observed the periodic physical inventory counts. We also performed analytical procedures as well as tests of details of individual transactions. The inventories of the Company amounted to 55,982.62 Million. Our audit of inventories was focused around the risk that there would be a material misstatement relating to the existence of inventories and that the valuation of inventories which involves judgement of the management. As for the valuation of inventories, we assessed and reviewed the controls relating to valuation. For materials and supplies, we compared the price recognized in the balance sheet to the latest purchase invoice, to ensure that the inventory of materials and supplies is valued in accordance with the accounting policies applied. According to the standalone financial statements accounting principles inventories are measured at the lower of cost or net realizable value. To address the risk for material error on inventories, our audit procedures included amongst other: The company has procedures for identifying risk for obsolescence inventories based on estimated usage and shelf life of products. Assessing the compliance of Companys accounting policies over inventory with applicable accounting standards. Assessing the inventory valuation processes and practices. On major locations we tested the effectiveness of the key controls. Assessing the analyses and assessment made by management with respect to slow moving and obsolete stock. We assessed the adequacy of the companys disclosures related to inventories. 3. Valuation of trade receivables (Refer Note 10 to the standalone financial statements) As at March 31, 2024, the trade receivables balance excluding provisions included in Note 10 were 52,352.82 Million. Our audit procedures included but were not limited to the following: We have identified valuation of trade receivables as a key audit matter on account of the significant management judgment involved with respect to the recoverability of trade receivables and the provisions for impairment of receivables, and the importance of cash collection with reference to the working capital management of the business. (a) Understanding the trade receivables process with regards to valuation and evaluation of controls designed and implemented by the management; (b) Assessment of the appropriateness of the Companys credit risk policy and obtaining an understanding on management of credit risk; (c) Control testing: • Obtaining an understanding on credit approvals, establishing credit limits and continuous monitoring of creditworthiness of customers to which the Company grants the credit in normal course of business. • Obtaining understanding on how the Company establishes an allowance for doubtful debts and impairment that represents its estimate of incurred losses in respect of trade receivables. (d) Tests of details: • We have checked the ageing analysis, on a sample basis and subsequent receipt of the trade receivables, to the source documents, including bank statements; • We have verified the underlying supporting documents like acceptance of invoices along with various correspondence carried out by the management of the Company with trade receivable for realization of money; • We have verified open invoices duly accepted by customers in order to ensure existence of trade receivables; • We have verified the appropriateness of judgments regarding provisions for trade receivables and assessment as to whether these provisions were calculated in accordance with the Companys provisioning policies. We have conducted discussion with management as to the recoverability of the old outstanding and corroborating managements explanations with underlying documentation and correspondence with the customers. 4. Revenue recognition (Refer Note 25 to the standalone financial statements) The revenue of the Company consists primarily of sale of food products that are sold through distributors, modern trade and direct sale channels amongst others. Revenue is recognized when the control of products is transferred to the customer and there is no unfulfilled obligation. Our key audit procedures around revenue recognition included, but were not limited to, the following: Owing to the volume of sales transactions, size of the distribution network and varied terms of contracts with customers, revenue is determined to be an area involving significant risk in line with the requirements of the Standards on Auditing and hence, requiring significant auditor attention. • Assessed the appropriateness of the revenue recognition accounting policies of the Company including those relating to rebates and trade discounts, by evaluating compliance with the applicable accounting standards; • Evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of the relevant key controls with respect to revenue recognition including general and specific information technology controls; The management is required to make certain key judgements around determination of transaction price in accordance with the requirements of Ind AS 115, Revenue from Contracts with Customers, on account of consideration payable to customers in the form of various discount schemes, returns and rebates. • Performed substantive testing on selected samples of revenue transactions recorded during the year by testing the underlying documents including contracts, invoices, goods dispatch notes, shipping documents and customer receipts, wherever applicable; The Company and its external stakeholders focus on revenue as a key performance indicator and this could create an incentive for revenue to be overstated or recognised before control has been transferred. Considering the aforesaid significance to our audit and the external stakeholders, revenue recognition has been considered as a key audit matter for the current years audit. • Understood and evaluated the Companys process for recording of the accruals for discounts and rebates and ongoing incentive schemes and on a test basis, verified the year-end provisions made in respect of such schemes; • Performed analytical review procedures on revenue recognised during the year to identify any unusual and/or material variances; • Performed confirmation and alternative procedures on selected invoices outstanding as at the year-end; • Tested a select sample of revenue transactions recorded before the financial year end date to determine whether the revenue has been recognised in the appropriate financial period; • Tested a sample of manual journal entries posted to revenue ledgers to identify any unusual items; and • Evaluated the appropriateness and adequacy of disclosures in the consolidated financial statements in respect of revenue recognition in accordance with the applicable requirements.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Management Discussion and Analysis, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance Report and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control;

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls;

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management;

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern; and

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the Order), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the Annexure A a Statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) the Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss, the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) in our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act;

(e) on the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

(f) with respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in Annexure B;

(g) with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the Section 197(16) of the Act, in our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. Further, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under aforesaid section which are required to be commented upon by us; and

(h) with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us;

(i) the Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - (Refer Note 41 to the standalone financial statements);

(ii) the Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

(iii) there were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company;

(iv) (a) the management of the Company has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the standalone financial statements, during the year, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities (the Intermediaries), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (the Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) the management of the Company has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the standalone financial statements, during the year, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entities (the Funding Parties), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (the Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) based on such audit procedures, we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances that nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under paragraph (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

(v) As stated in note 15 to the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company has proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

(vi) Based on our examination which included test checks, except for the instances mentioned below, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software:

(a) The feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was not enabled at the database level to log any direct data changes for the accounting softwares used for maintaining the books of account relating to payroll, consolidation process and certain noneditable fields/tables of the accounting software used for maintaining general ledger.

(b) The feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was not enabled at the application layer of the accounting softwares relating to revenue, trade receivables and general ledger.

Further, for the periods where audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated throughout the year for the respective accounting software, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, as amended is applicable from 1st April, 2023 reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

SHARP & TANNAN Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No.109982W by the hand of Edwin Paul Augustine Partner Mumbai, May 18, 2024 Membership No. 043385 UDIN: 24043385BKDZVN2175

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 of our report of even date)

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

(i)(a)(a) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment, except for certain property, plant and equipment where quantitative details are not available since inception; and

(b) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets;

(b) During the year, the property, plant and equipment of the Company have been physically verified by the management, except as stated in Paragraph (i)(a)(A) above and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets;

(c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of lessee), disclosed in the standalone financial statements are held in the name of the Company;

(d) The Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including Right-of- Use assets) and intangible assets during the year. Accordingly, the Paragraph 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company; and

(e) The Company is not holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, Paragraph 3(i)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ii) (a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year, except for the stocks lying with third parties. For stocks lying with third parties at the year end, written confirmations have been obtained by the management. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on physical verification carried out during the year; and

(b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of ffive crore in aggregate from banks/financial institutions during the year on the basis of security of current assets. The Company has filed monthly returns/statements with such banks/financial institutions which are in agreement with the books of account. (Refer note 34 to the standalone financial statements).

Additionally, the Company has issued secured foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCB) and unsecured non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to the International Finance Corporation (IFC) which is to be utilised towards working capital requirements. The Company is not required to file returns or statements with IFC.

(iii)(a) During the year, the Company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships. However, in the previous year 2022-23, the Company had granted loans or advances in the nature of loans to a subsidiary and one other party:

(a) the aggregate amount of f300 Million which was paid during the previous year 202223, is converted into equity shares of the subsidiary during the year, and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date is amounting to fNil with respect to such loans or advances to subsidiary; and

(b) the aggregate amount of f30 Million was paid during the previous year 2022-23, and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date amounts to f29.07 Million with respect to such loans or advances to other party;

(b) The aforesaid loans or advances granted are not prejudicial to the interest of the Company;

(c) In respect of the aforesaid loans and advances in the nature of loans, there are no stipulations as to repayment of principal amounts and the payment of interest. Accordingly, we are unable to comment upon the regularity of repayment of principle amounts and the payment of interest;

(d) In view of the paragraph (c) above, and since there are no stipulations as to repayment of principal amounts and the payment of interest, we are unable to comment on whether the amount is overdue;

(e) In view of Paragraphs (c) and (d) above, no amount is overdue during the year; and

(f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

(iv) The Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities, as applicable.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public during the year to which the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 and other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed thereunder apply.

Accordingly, Paragraph 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) The maintenance of cost records has been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act and rules thereunder. We have broadly reviewed such records and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) (a) The Company is generally regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax (GST), provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales- tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities.

(b) The statutory dues referred to (a) above, which have not been deposited on account of any dispute, the amounts involved and the forum where the dispute is pending are as under:

Name of the Statute Nature of the dues Amount W Million Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending The Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 Tax and Interest 37.79 FY 2017-18 Commissioner of GST and Central Excise The Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 Tax and Interest 3.51 FY 2018-19 Commissioner of GST and Central Excise Income Tax Act, 1961 Tax and Interest 3.32 AY 2013-14 Appeal is filed before Commissioner (Appeals) on 28/04/2022 The Income Tax Act, 1961 Tax and Interest 0.08 AY 2014-15 Online response is filed The Income Tax Act, 1961 Tax and Interest 58.20 AY 2016-17 Appeal is filed before Commissioner (Appeals) on 18/02/2023 Income Tax Act, 1961 Tax and Interest 24.51 AY 2016-17 ITAT has given relief of Rs.53,19,945/- Income Tax Act, 1961 Tax and Interest 3.93 AY 2016-17 Appeal is filed before Commissioner (Appeals) on 04/03/2024 Income Tax Act, 1961 Tax and Interest 82.85 AY 2016-17 Appeal to be preferred before Commissioner (Appeals) The Income Tax Act, 1961 Tax and Interest 34.62 AY 2018-19 Appeal is filed before Commissioner (Appeals) on 09/02/2023. Income Tax Act, 1961 Tax and Interest 1,015.33 AY 2019-20 Appeal to be preferred before Commissioner (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 Tax and Interest 11.96 AY 2020-21 Appeal is filed before Commissioner (Appeals) on 20/04/2022 Maharashtra Value Added Tax Act, 2002 Duty and Penalty 32.41 FY 2009-10 Joint Commissioner of Sales Tax (App)-1 Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 Duty and Penalty 7.33 FY 2009-10 Joint Commissioner of Sales Tax (App)-1 Income Tax Act, 1961 Tax and Interest 712.10 AY 2020-21 Appeal to be preferred before Commissioner (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 Tax and Interest 334.06 AY 2021-22 Appeal Filed on 24/01/2023 with cit (a) Income Tax Act, 1961 Tax and Interest 6.67 AY 2021-22 Appeal is filed before Commissioner (Appeals) on 12/08/2023 Income Tax Act, 1961 Tax and Interest 559.18 AY 2022-23 Appeal to be preferred before Commissioner (Appeals)

(viii) There are no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961. Accordingly, Paragraph 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix) (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment

of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender;

(b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority;

(c) The Company has, prima facie, not obtained money by way of term loans during the year;

(d) In view of the above point (c), since the Company has not obtained money by way of term loans during the year, reporting under this Clause does not arise;

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiary as defined under the Act. The Company does not have a joint venture; and

(f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary as defined under the Act. The Company does not have a joint venture.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised monies by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, Paragraph 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company; and

(b) The Company has made preferential allotment of shares and convertible share warrants during the year and in our opinion, the requirements of Sections 42 and 62 of the Act have been complied with and the funds raised have been used for the purposes for which they were raised. Other than the above, the Company has not made preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year.

(xi) (a) We have neither come across any instance of fraud by the Company nor any fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such instance by the management;

(b) No report under Section 143(12) of the Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report; and

(c) There is no whistle- blower complaint received by the Company during the year and upto the date of this report.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, Paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) All transactions entered into by the Company with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) The Company has adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business; and

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date and made available to us, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and in our opinion, the Company, during the year, has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with its directors and accordingly, the provisions of Section 192 of the Act is not applicable. Accordingly, Paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi)(a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the Paragraph 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company;

(b) The Company has not conducted Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activity. Accordingly, the Paragraph 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company;

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India; and

(d) The Group to which the Company belongs has no CIC as part of the Group.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses for the current financial year as well as the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, Paragraph 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing as at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We, further state that our reporting is based on the facts upto the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) The Company is not required to contribute towards Corporate Social Responsibility during the year. Accordingly, Paragraphs 3(xx)(a) and (b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

SHARP & TANNAN Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No.109982W by the hand of Edwin Paul Augustine Partner Mumbai, May 18, 2024 Membership No. 043385 UDIN: 24043385BKDZVN2175

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Parag Milk Foods Limited (the Company), as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting, (the Guidance Note) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by the ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that: (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditure of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not to be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.