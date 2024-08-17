Summary

DFM Foods Ltd, established in 1984, is a pioneer and leading manufacturer in the Indian packaged snack foods. Its introduction of the first-ever packaged snacks, Crax Corn Rings, revolutionized the market. The Company has delighted consumers with a diverse range of snacks, such as Crax Rings, Curls, Fritts, and Natkhat, as well as a variety of namkeens and potato chips. The Company has state-of-the-art manufacturing units in Ghaziabad and Greater Noida, where all products are manufactured in modern, automated and hygienic processing facilities. It also operates through a third-party contract manufacturer at Kashipur (Uttarakhand).The Companys products are sold through an extensive Distribution network spanning the states of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttararnchal, Himachal, Jammu & Kashmir, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. The facility deploys state of the art manufacturing equipment from across the globe to ensure consistency and quality of all its products.The second manufacturing facility with a capacity of 10000 MT per annum was commissioned in 2011-12. Sales and distribution of our products was extended to the west zone of the country. Key initiatives such as institutionalization and standardization of management processes, systems and procedures were undertaken during the year 2012. The new production line with a capacity of 5000 MT per annum was commissioned in December 2015 and stabilized soon thereafter. Thereafter, work on adding a new production line with

