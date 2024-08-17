SectorFMCG
Open₹462
Prev. Close₹461.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹70.84
Day's High₹462.4
Day's Low₹459.65
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,320.23
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
10.06
10.05
10.05
10.47
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
85.2
142.69
168.02
134.98
Net Worth
95.26
152.74
178.07
145.45
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
554.45
524.06
507.94
425.31
yoy growth (%)
5.79
3.17
19.42
24.39
Raw materials
-348.9
-311.88
-305.33
-255.75
As % of sales
62.92
59.51
60.11
60.13
Employee costs
-60.2
-54.29
-54.92
-41.56
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-32.7
38.58
27.21
35.18
Depreciation
-14.39
-13.18
-11.35
-9.97
Tax paid
7.95
-9.88
-2.79
-11.87
Working capital
-38.34
65.19
6.23
14.42
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
5.79
3.17
19.42
24.39
Op profit growth
-130.71
33.42
-17.96
59.69
EBIT growth
-148.23
32.99
-17.85
52.75
Net profit growth
-186.27
17.52
4.76
26.27
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,406.25
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.2
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.7
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,834.1
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,116.65
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
RAJU SINGH TOMER
Director
Sahil Dalal
Director
Manu Anand
Chairman & Independent Directo
Hemant M Nerurkar
Independent Director
Dipali Sheth
Independent Director
Anil Chanana
Managing Director & CEO
Lagan Shastri
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by DFM Foods Ltd
Summary
DFM Foods Ltd, established in 1984, is a pioneer and leading manufacturer in the Indian packaged snack foods. Its introduction of the first-ever packaged snacks, Crax Corn Rings, revolutionized the market. The Company has delighted consumers with a diverse range of snacks, such as Crax Rings, Curls, Fritts, and Natkhat, as well as a variety of namkeens and potato chips. The Company has state-of-the-art manufacturing units in Ghaziabad and Greater Noida, where all products are manufactured in modern, automated and hygienic processing facilities. It also operates through a third-party contract manufacturer at Kashipur (Uttarakhand).The Companys products are sold through an extensive Distribution network spanning the states of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttararnchal, Himachal, Jammu & Kashmir, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. The facility deploys state of the art manufacturing equipment from across the globe to ensure consistency and quality of all its products.The second manufacturing facility with a capacity of 10000 MT per annum was commissioned in 2011-12. Sales and distribution of our products was extended to the west zone of the country. Key initiatives such as institutionalization and standardization of management processes, systems and procedures were undertaken during the year 2012. The new production line with a capacity of 5000 MT per annum was commissioned in December 2015 and stabilized soon thereafter. Thereafter, work on adding a new production line with
Read More
