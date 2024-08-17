iifl-logo-icon 1
DFM Foods Ltd Share Price

461.5
(0.00%)
Mar 27, 2023|03:30:00 PM

DFM Foods Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

462

Prev. Close

461.5

Turnover(Lac.)

70.84

Day's High

462.4

Day's Low

459.65

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,320.23

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

DFM Foods Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

DFM Foods Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

DFM Foods Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:23 AM
Mar-2023Dec-2022Sep-2022Jun-2022
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 94.81%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 94.81%

Non-Promoter- 0.85%

Institutions: 0.85%

Non-Institutions: 4.33%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

DFM Foods Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

10.06

10.05

10.05

10.47

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

85.2

142.69

168.02

134.98

Net Worth

95.26

152.74

178.07

145.45

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

554.45

524.06

507.94

425.31

yoy growth (%)

5.79

3.17

19.42

24.39

Raw materials

-348.9

-311.88

-305.33

-255.75

As % of sales

62.92

59.51

60.11

60.13

Employee costs

-60.2

-54.29

-54.92

-41.56

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-32.7

38.58

27.21

35.18

Depreciation

-14.39

-13.18

-11.35

-9.97

Tax paid

7.95

-9.88

-2.79

-11.87

Working capital

-38.34

65.19

6.23

14.42

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

5.79

3.17

19.42

24.39

Op profit growth

-130.71

33.42

-17.96

59.69

EBIT growth

-148.23

32.99

-17.85

52.75

Net profit growth

-186.27

17.52

4.76

26.27

No Record Found

DFM Foods Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,406.25

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.2

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.7

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,834.1

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,116.65

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT DFM Foods Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

RAJU SINGH TOMER

Director

Sahil Dalal

Director

Manu Anand

Chairman & Independent Directo

Hemant M Nerurkar

Independent Director

Dipali Sheth

Independent Director

Anil Chanana

Managing Director & CEO

Lagan Shastri

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by DFM Foods Ltd

Summary

DFM Foods Ltd, established in 1984, is a pioneer and leading manufacturer in the Indian packaged snack foods. Its introduction of the first-ever packaged snacks, Crax Corn Rings, revolutionized the market. The Company has delighted consumers with a diverse range of snacks, such as Crax Rings, Curls, Fritts, and Natkhat, as well as a variety of namkeens and potato chips. The Company has state-of-the-art manufacturing units in Ghaziabad and Greater Noida, where all products are manufactured in modern, automated and hygienic processing facilities. It also operates through a third-party contract manufacturer at Kashipur (Uttarakhand).The Companys products are sold through an extensive Distribution network spanning the states of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttararnchal, Himachal, Jammu & Kashmir, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. The facility deploys state of the art manufacturing equipment from across the globe to ensure consistency and quality of all its products.The second manufacturing facility with a capacity of 10000 MT per annum was commissioned in 2011-12. Sales and distribution of our products was extended to the west zone of the country. Key initiatives such as institutionalization and standardization of management processes, systems and procedures were undertaken during the year 2012. The new production line with a capacity of 5000 MT per annum was commissioned in December 2015 and stabilized soon thereafter. Thereafter, work on adding a new production line with
