DFM Foods Ltd Cash Flow Statement

461.5
(0.00%)
Mar 27, 2023|03:30:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR DFM Foods Ltd

DFM Foods Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-32.7

38.58

27.21

35.18

Depreciation

-14.39

-13.18

-11.35

-9.97

Tax paid

7.95

-9.88

-2.79

-11.87

Working capital

-38.34

65.19

6.23

14.42

Other operating items

Operating

-77.48

80.71

19.31

27.76

Capital expenditure

-7.38

19.23

79.68

6.72

Free cash flow

-84.87

99.94

98.99

34.49

Equity raised

335.47

274.78

203.42

148.72

Investing

1.29

-37.6

5.96

3.33

Financing

37.58

-11.37

-1.85

-4.92

Dividends paid

0

0

0

5.01

Net in cash

289.47

325.75

306.52

186.62

