DFM Foods Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-32.7
38.58
27.21
35.18
Depreciation
-14.39
-13.18
-11.35
-9.97
Tax paid
7.95
-9.88
-2.79
-11.87
Working capital
-38.34
65.19
6.23
14.42
Other operating items
Operating
-77.48
80.71
19.31
27.76
Capital expenditure
-7.38
19.23
79.68
6.72
Free cash flow
-84.87
99.94
98.99
34.49
Equity raised
335.47
274.78
203.42
148.72
Investing
1.29
-37.6
5.96
3.33
Financing
37.58
-11.37
-1.85
-4.92
Dividends paid
0
0
0
5.01
Net in cash
289.47
325.75
306.52
186.62
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.