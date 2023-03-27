DFM Foods Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
10.06
10.05
10.05
10.47
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
85.2
142.69
168.02
134.98
Net Worth
95.26
152.74
178.07
145.45
Minority Interest
Debt
92.25
117.15
79.57
90.94
Deferred Tax Liability Net
19.12
19
18.36
18.46
Total Liabilities
206.63
288.89
276
254.85
Fixed Assets
205.55
238.47
242.57
230.51
Intangible Assets
Investments
10.85
21.51
20.22
57.82
Deferred Tax Asset Net
11.57
12.51
3.95
3.53
Networking Capital
-37.45
-51.07
-79.55
-70.95
Inventories
35.2
32.52
26.45
23.96
Inventory Days
21.4
18.42
17.21
Sundry Debtors
4.83
6.49
4.04
0.11
Debtor Days
4.27
2.81
0.07
Other Current Assets
42.06
24.27
22.23
20.82
Sundry Creditors
-86.31
-80.95
-56.35
-56.35
Creditor Days
53.29
39.24
40.49
Other Current Liabilities
-33.23
-33.4
-75.92
-59.49
Cash
16.11
67.47
88.81
33.94
Total Assets
206.63
288.89
276
254.85
