|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
554.45
524.06
507.94
425.31
yoy growth (%)
5.79
3.17
19.42
24.39
Raw materials
-348.9
-311.88
-305.33
-255.75
As % of sales
62.92
59.51
60.11
60.13
Employee costs
-60.2
-54.29
-54.92
-41.56
As % of sales
10.85
10.35
10.81
9.77
Other costs
-162.44
-102.25
-105.99
-77.17
As % of sales (Other Cost)
29.29
19.51
20.86
18.14
Operating profit
-17.08
55.64
41.7
50.83
OPM
-3.08
10.61
8.2
11.95
Depreciation
-14.39
-13.18
-11.35
-9.97
Interest expense
-8.89
-10.8
-9.92
-10.02
Other income
7.66
6.92
6.78
4.34
Profit before tax
-32.7
38.58
27.21
35.18
Taxes
7.95
-9.88
-2.79
-11.87
Tax rate
-24.3
-25.6
-10.25
-33.74
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-24.75
28.7
24.42
23.31
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-24.76
28.7
24.42
23.31
yoy growth (%)
-186.27
17.52
4.76
26.27
NPM
-4.46
5.47
4.8
5.48
