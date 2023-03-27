iifl-logo-icon 1
DFM Foods Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

461.5
(0.00%)
Mar 27, 2023|03:30:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

554.45

524.06

507.94

425.31

yoy growth (%)

5.79

3.17

19.42

24.39

Raw materials

-348.9

-311.88

-305.33

-255.75

As % of sales

62.92

59.51

60.11

60.13

Employee costs

-60.2

-54.29

-54.92

-41.56

As % of sales

10.85

10.35

10.81

9.77

Other costs

-162.44

-102.25

-105.99

-77.17

As % of sales (Other Cost)

29.29

19.51

20.86

18.14

Operating profit

-17.08

55.64

41.7

50.83

OPM

-3.08

10.61

8.2

11.95

Depreciation

-14.39

-13.18

-11.35

-9.97

Interest expense

-8.89

-10.8

-9.92

-10.02

Other income

7.66

6.92

6.78

4.34

Profit before tax

-32.7

38.58

27.21

35.18

Taxes

7.95

-9.88

-2.79

-11.87

Tax rate

-24.3

-25.6

-10.25

-33.74

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-24.75

28.7

24.42

23.31

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-24.76

28.7

24.42

23.31

yoy growth (%)

-186.27

17.52

4.76

26.27

NPM

-4.46

5.47

4.8

5.48

