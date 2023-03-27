Dear Shareholders,

The Board of Directors have pleasure in presenting their Report and the Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2023.

1. FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Particulars For the year ended March 31, 2023 For the year ended March 31, 2022 Revenue from operations 58,608 55,445 Profit/(Loss) before tax (6,217) (3,271) Profit/(Loss) after tax (6,260) (2,476)

The Financial Statements have been prepared in accordance with Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the rules made thereunder and Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS); these along with the Auditors? Report, form part of the Annual Report.

2. COMPANY?S PERFORMANCE

During the financial year, the revenue from operations stood at Rs.- 58,608 Lakhs was higher than that of the previous year by 5.71%.

The continued high inflation during the financial year under report, impacted the demand, particularly in the rural sector. The commodity prices remained high which could only partially be passed on to the consumer through weight reductions. The Company continued to pursue its cost management program which to some extent helped in mitigating the negative impact of inflation.

Brand building and sales expansion program ‘Go-to-Market? continued to be focus areas. The spend on this account during the financial year increased to Rs.- 6,886 Lakhs (from Rs.- 6,449 Lakhs in financial year 2021-22). The spend as percentage of sales increased to 11.75% against 11.63% in financial year 2021-22. These measures led to increased weighted distribution of the Company?s products in its core geography.

The net loss for the financial year 2022-23 stood at Rs.- 6, 260 Lakhs as compared to loss of Rs.- 2,476 Lakhs in the previous year.

The details of operational review and the state of Company?s affairs are covered in the Management?s Discussion and Analysis Report forming part of this Annual Report.

3. DELISTING OF EQUITY SHARES

During the financial year, AI Global Investments (Cyprus) PCC Limited (“Acquirer/Promoter”) and AI Darwin (Cayman) Limited (“PAC”), as person acting in concert with the Acquirer, made an offer to acquire all the Equity Shares held by Public Shareholders and accordingly to delist the Company in accordance with the provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Delisting of Equity Shares), Regulations 2021 (“Delisting Regulations”).

In pursuance of the said offer and as on March 31, 2023, the Acquirer has acquired 1,06,13,152 equity shares at a price of Rs.- 467 per share.

The final approval for delisting of the Company?s shares was received from BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited on March 14, 2023.

The trading in the equity shares of the Company stands discontinued from the said Stock Exchanges w.e.f. March 28, 2023, i.e., w.e.f. the closing hours of trading on March 27, 2023.

The Company has been delisted from the BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited w.e.f., Wednesday, April 05, 2023.

In accordance with the Delisting Regulations, the remaining Public Shareholders of the Company who did not or were not able to participate in the Counter Offer and are still holding Equity Shares in the Company, have the option to tender their Equity Shares at an Exit Price of Rs.- 467 (Rupees Four Hundred and Sixty Seven) per equity share during a period of one year from the date of delisting, i.e., till April 4, 2024, on the terms and subject to the conditions set out in the Exit Letter of Offer.

4. DIVIDEND

In accordance with the Dividend Distribution Policy, and in view of the Company reporting loss for the financial year under report, the Board has decided not to declare dividend for the financial year 2022-23

5. RESERVES

No transfer to Reserves has been proposed.

6. CHANGE IN CAPITAL STRUCTURE

As on date, the Authorized Share Capital of the Company is Rs.- 15,00,00,000/- (Rupees Fifteen Crores Only) divided into 6,50,00,000 (Six Crore Fifty Lakh) Equity Shares of Rs.- 2/- each and 20,00,000 (Twenty Lakh) Cumulative Convertible Preference Shares of Rs.- 10/- each carrying dividend @10% per annum.

During the financial year under review, your Company has made an allotment of 632 (Six Hundred and Thirty Two) Equity Shares on April 4, 2022. Accordingly, as on March 31, 2023, the Issued and Paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company is Rs.- 10,05,51,752 divided into 5,02,75,876 Equity Shares of face value of Rs.- 2/- each.

Post March 31, 2023, the issued and paid up capital has increased to 5,04,01,384 Equity Shares of face value of Rs.- 2/- each consequent upon allotment of 5,392 equity shares, 1,132 equity shares, 66,156 equity shares, 33,538 equity shares, 814 equity shares, 8,317 equity shares and 10,159 equity shares under Employees Stock Appreciation Rights Plan, 2020 on July 12, 2023, August 1, 2023 and August 8, 2023, August 30, 2023, September 5, 2023, September 21, 2023 and October 23, 2023, respectively.

7. ESOP AND ESAR

(a) Employee Stock Option Scheme (“ESOP”)

During the financial year, there has been no change in the DFM Foods Employee Stock Option Plan-2014 of the Company

(b) Employees Stock Appreciation Rights (“ESAR”)

During the financial year, 2,27,000 (Two Lakh Twenty Seven Thousand only) ESARs have been granted to the eligible employee(s) at prices ranging from 249.50 to 276.10 as determined by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

During the financial year under review, 1,75,836 ESARs of face value of Rs.- 2/- each got vested to eligible employees.

Post March 31, 2023, rights in 3,09,011.22 ESARs of face value of Rs.- 2/- have been exercised by the eligible employees.

During the financial year under review, there has been no change in the DFM Employees Stock Appreciation Rights Plan 2020.

Subsequent to voluntary delisting of equity shares of the Company, the Board of Directors in its meeting held on August 1, 2023 have proposed to the shareholders, that, DFM Employees Stock Appreciation Rights Plan 2020 needs to be amended to ensure its compliance with Section 62(1)(b) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 12 of Companies (Share Capital and Debenture) Rules, 2014.

8. SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURES AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES

The Company does not have any subsidiary, Joint Ventures or Associate Company. However, the Company is a subsidiary of AI Global Investments (Cyprus) PCC Limited.

9. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENT AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION

There has been no change in business of the Company during the financial year. There have been no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company which occurred between the end of the financial year to which the financial statements relate and the date of this Report.

10. DIRECTORS? RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board of Directors, to the best of their knowledge and ability, confirm that: a) In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed and there are no material departures from the same; b) They have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2023 and of the loss of the Company for the year; c) They have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities; d) The annual accounts are prepared on a going concern basis; e) They have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and are operating effectively; and f) They have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

Based on the framework of internal financial controls and compliance systems established and maintained by the Company, work performed by the internal, statutory, and secretarial auditors and external consultant(s) and the reviews made by the Management and the relevant Board Committees including the Audit Committee, the Board is of the opinion that the Company?s internal financial controls are adequate and operationally effective during the financial year 2022-23.

11. DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL (KMP)

The appointment and remuneration of Directors are governed by the Policy devised by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company.

The Company?s Board comprises of six members. The Chairman, Mr. Hemant Nerurkar is a Non-Executive Independent Director. For the financial year ended March 31, 2023, Mr. Lagan Shastri was the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Since resigned, he has been replaced by Mr.Vipul Prakash as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company with effect from August 1, 2023.

Mr. Anil Chanana and Ms. Dipali Sheth are Non-Executive Independent Directors of the Company. Mr. Sahil Dilip Dalal, and Mr. Manu Anand are Non-Executive Non- Independent Directors of the Company.

The Company has received a declaration from all the Independent Directors confirming that they satisfy the criteria of independence as prescribed under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act?).

The Company has also received declaration of compliance of Rule 6 (1) & (2) of the Companies (Appointment and Qualifications of Directors) Rules, 2014, regarding online registration with the ‘Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs for inclusion/ renewal of name in the databank of Independent Directors.

In the opinion of the Board, all the Independent Directors possess the attributes of integrity, expertise and experience including the proficiency required to be an Independent Director of the Company, fulfill the conditions of independence as specified in the Act and are independent of the management and have also complied with the Code for Independent Directors as prescribed in Schedule IV of the Act.

In accordance with the provisions of Section 152 of the Act and the Articles of Association of the Company, Mr. Sahil Dilip Dalal, Non-Executive Director, is liable to retire by rotation at the ensuing AGM and being eligible had offered himself for re-appointment, and the Board at its meeting held on June 20, 2023 based on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, has proposed the re-appointment of Mr. Sahil Dilip Dalal for approval of the shareholders at the ensuing AGM of the Company.

The Board is of the opinion that Mr. Sahil Dilip Dalal possesses the requisite knowledge, skills, expertise and experience to contribute to the growth of the Company.

According to the Secretarial Standard - 2 issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, brief profile and other information of Mr. Sahil Dilip Dalal is provided in the Notice convening the ensuing AGM of the Company and the relevant resolution is recommended for approval of the members of the Company.

In terms of Section 203 of the Act, as on March 31, 2023, the Company has the following Key Managerial Personnel: a) Mr. Lagan Shastri, Managing Director & CEO b) Mr. Nikhil Mathur, Chief Financial Officer c) Mr. Raju Singh Tomer, Company Secretary

During the financial year, Mr. V. L. Rajesh, Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of the Company resigned from the Company with effect from March 07, 2023.

Also, Mr. Lagan Shastri resigned as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer with effect from the closing of the business hours of August 1, 2023.

Mr. Raju Singh Tomer resigned as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from October 1, 2023.

On August 1, 2023, Mr. Vipul Prakash was appointed as an Additional Director of the Company. Subject to the approval of the Members, Mr. Vipul Prakash has been designated as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer with effect from August 1, 2023. As per Section 161 of the Companies Act, 2013, Mr. Vipul Prakash, being an Additional Director, holds office up to the date of the ensuing Annual General Meeting and is eligible to be appointed as a Director of the Company. The resolution seeking Mr. Vipul?s appointment has been included in the Notice of the AGM together with his brief details.

12. BOARD AND COMMITTEES

All the Directors are reputed professionals with diverse functional expertise, industry experience, educational qualifications, and gender mix relevant to fulfilling the Company?s objectives and strategic goals. As per the requirements of the Secretarial Standard – 2, brief particulars and expertise of the director seeking re-appointment together with other directorships and committee memberships have been provided in the annexure to the Notice of the AGM.

The Board and its Committees, including number of Meetings held and attended by the Directors are given in Clause No. 2 of the Report on Corporate Governance.

Pursuant to the requirements of Schedule IV to the Companies Act, 2013, a Meeting of the Independent Directors of the Company was held on February 4, 2023, without the presence of other Directors.

Further, pursuant to provisions of Regulation 28(2) of the SEBI (Delisting of Equity Shares) Regulations, 2021, a meeting of the Committee of Independent Directors was held on December 7, 2022, to provide its written reasoned recommendations on the proposal for delisting of Equity Shares to the Board of Directors of the Company.

The Committees of the Board play a crucial role in the governance structure of the Company and have been constituted to deal with specific areas / activities as mandated by applicable regulations which concern the Company and need a closer review. The Board Committees are set up under the formal approval of the Board to carry out clearly defined roles which are performed by Members of the Board, as a part of good governance practice. The Chairman of the respective Committee(s) informs the Board about the summary of the discussions held in the Committee Meetings. The minutes of the meeting of all Committees are placed before the Board for review. The Board Committees can request special invitees to join the meeting, as appropriate.

During the financial year under review, there have been no instances where the recommendations of the Audit Committee were not accepted by the Board.

The Board has established the following statutory and non-statutory Committees: - a) Audit Committee, b) Nomination and Remuneration Committee (Compensation Committee), c) Corporate Social Responsibility Committee, d) Stakeholders? Relationship Committee, and e) Risk Management Committee.

Further, the Operations Committee has been dissolved in the Audit Committee meeting held on July 29, 2022.

The composition, terms of reference, number of meetings held, and business transacted by the Committees is given in the Corporate Governance Report.

13. POLICY ON DIRECTORS? APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION POLICY

The Company?s Policy relating to appointment of Directors, payment of Managerial remuneration, Directors? qualifications, positive attributes, independence of Directors and other related matters as provided under Section 178(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 is furnished in Annexure-1 and forms part of this Report. The Policy is also available in the Investor Relations, on the website of the Company and can be accessed at the weblink: https://www.dfmfoods.com/download/corporate/Nomination%20and%20Remuneration%20Policy.pdf

The details of familiarization programme for Independent Directors with the Company are placed on the website of the Company at the weblink: https://www.dfmfoods.com/download/corporate/ Familiarization-Programme-for-FY-21-22.pdf

14. PERFORMANCE EVALUATION OF THE BOARD, ITS COMMITTEES, AND INDIVIDUAL DIRECTORS

The details of evaluation of Directors, Committees and Board as a whole are provided in the Corporate Governance Report.

15. INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Company has adopted policies and procedures for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business including adherence to Company?s policies, safeguarding of its assets, prevention and detection of frauds and errors, accuracy and completeness of the accounting records and timely preparation of reliable financial information.

The Unit heads are responsible for ensuring compliance with the policies and procedures laid down by the Management. Further, robust and continuous internal monitoring mechanisms ensure timely identification of risks and issues. The Management, Statutory and Internal Auditors undertake rigorous testing of the control environment of the Company.

The Audit Committee evaluates the internal financial control system periodically and no reportable material weaknesses in the design or operation were observed during the financial year.

The Statutory Auditors in their report expressed an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Company?s internal financial control over financial reporting.

The details on Internal Control and Adequacy are covered in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report forming part of this Annual Report.

16. TRANSFER TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND

PROTECTION FUND (IEPF)

The details on transfer to Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF) are given in Clause 6(ix) of the Corporate Governance Report.

17. AUDIT COMMITTEE

The Audit Committee comprises of Mr. Anil Chanana (Chairperson), Mr. Hemant Nerurkar, Mr. Sahil Dalal and Ms. Dipali Sheth. The terms of reference of the Committee are included in the Corporate Governance Report, which is a part of this Report.

During the financial year under review, there have been no instances where the recommendations of the Audit Committee were not accepted by the Board.

18. AUDITORS AND AUDITORS? REPORT a) Statutory Auditors

The Members of the Company at the 25th Annual General Meeting (‘AGM?) held on August 6, 2018 approved the re-appointment of M/s. Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the Auditors of the Company for a period of five years from the conclusion of the said AGM till the conclusion of 30th AGM. Accordingly, M/s. Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP, Chartered Accountants, will complete their present term on conclusion of this AGM in terms of the said approval and Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act?) read with the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

As per provisions of Section 139(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held on October 28, 2023 has considered and approved the appointment of M/s MSKA & Associates, Chartered Accountants (ICAI Firm Registration No. 105047W), Chartered Accountants as Statutory Auditors for a period of Five (5) years subject to the approval of shareholders of the Company in the forthcoming Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) to be held on November 29, 2023.

Accordingly, M/s MSKA & Associates, Chartered Accountants, will be appointment in place of the existing statutory auditors M/s Deloitte Haskins and Sells LLP, Chartered Accountants.

M/s MSKA & Associates, Chartered Accountants have furnished a certificate of their eligibility and consent under section 139 and 141 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014 and they have confirmed that they are not disqualified from being appointed as the Statutory Auditors of the Company for a period of 5 (Five) Years from the conclusion of the forthcoming AGM to be held on November 29, 2023. The Auditors have confirmed that they hold a valid certificate issued by the Peer Review Board of the ICAI.

The existing Statutory Auditors? Report does not contain any adverse remarks, qualifications or reservations or disclaimer on the Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year 2022-23.

b) Details in respect of frauds reported by auditors

There were no instances of fraud reported by the auditors.

c) Secretarial Auditors

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with corresponding Rules framed thereunder, M/s Chandrasekaran Associates, Practising Company Secretaries, were appointed as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company to carry out the secretarial audit for the financial year ending March 31, 2023.

In terms of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013, a Secretarial Audit Report given by the Secretarial Auditor in Form No. MR-3 is annexed with this Report as Annexure–2. There are no qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks made by Secretarial Auditor in their Report.

d) Internal Auditors

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with corresponding Rules framed thereunder M/s. Grant Thornton Bharat LLP, is the Internal Auditor of the Company.

e) Cost Auditors

Provisions of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Cost Account and Audit) Rules, 2014 were not applicable to the Company. Hence, the Company has not appointed any Cost Auditor during the financial year.

19. RISK MANAGEMENT

The type of risks and risk mitigation process in detail has been provided in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report forming part of this Annual Report.

As on March 31, 2023, the Risk Management Committee (RMC) comprised of Mr. Anil Chanana (Chairperson), Mr. Hemant Nerurkar, Mr. Sahil Dalal, Ms. Dipali Sheth and Mr. Lagan Shastri. The detailed terms of reference of the Committee are included in the Corporate Governance Report, which is a part of this Report.

Consequent to the resignation of Mr. Lagan Shastri, the RMC has been reconstituted with effect from August 1, 2023, and currently it comprises of Mr. Anil Chanana (Chairperson), Mr. Hemant Nerurkar, Mr. Sahil Dalal, Ms. Dipali Sheth and Mr. Vipul Prakash.

The RMC on timely basis informed the Audit Committee and Board about risk assessment and minimization procedures. The RMC has, inter-alia, formulated a detailed Risk Management Policy. In the opinion of the RMC, there are no such risks, which may threaten the existence of the Company.

20. VIGIL MECHANISM WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

The Vigil Mechanism – Whistle Blower Policy aims to: a) Allow and encourage stakeholders to bring to the Management notice, concerns about unethical behavior, malpractice, wrongful conduct, actual or suspected fraud or violation of policies and leak or suspected leak of any Unpublished Price Sensitive Information. b) Ensure timely and consistent organizational response. c) Build and strengthen a culture of transparency and trust. d) Provide protection against victimization.

The Audit Committee periodically reviews the existence and functioning of the mechanism. It reviews the status of complaints received under this policy on a quarterly basis.

The details on Vigil Mechanism- Whistle Blower Policy are given in Clause 4 (ii) of the Corporate Governance Report.

21. PARTICULARS OF LOANS AND GUARANTEES GIVEN, SECURITIES PROVIDED, AND INVESTMENTS MADE

The Company has neither given any loans or guarantees nor provided any securities covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. The company has made investments of Rs.- 96 Lakh in the paid up equity share capital of M/s Upendra Singh Multi Transmission Private Limited to get renewable energy which will benefit to the Company from cost saving perspective. Details of investments are given in Note No.7.1 which forms part of the Financial Statements.

22. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

Your Company has formulated a policy on related party transactions which is also available on the website of the Company at https://www.dfmfoods.com/ download/corporate/Policy%20on%20Related%20 Party%20Transactions.pdf. This policy deals with the review and approval of related party transactions. The Board of Directors of the Company has approved the criteria to grant omnibus approval by the Audit Committee within the overall framework of the policy on related party transactions.

All related party transactions entered into by the Company during the financial year with related parties were in the normal course of business and on an arm?s length basis. Prior omnibus approval is obtained for related party transactions which are of repetitive nature and entered in the ordinary course of business and at arm?s length. During the financial year, the Company had not entered into any transaction with related parties which could be considered material in accordance with the policy of the Company on materiality of related party transactions. All related party transactions are placed before the Audit Committee for review and approval. Accordingly, the disclosure of related party transactions as required under Section 134(3) (h) of the Companies Act, 2013, in Form AOC-2 is not applicable. Members may refer to Note No. 30 to the Financial Statement which sets out related party disclosures pursuant to IND AS-24.

23. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR)

Corporate Social Responsibility has always been more than a statutory obligation for Company. In the last few years, your Company had undertaken various CSR activities through implementing agencies which includes nutritional awareness and Wash awareness programs.

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014, the Company has undertaken projects/programs in accordance with the CSR Policy. The details of the CSR projects are given as Annexure-3 to this Report.

24. EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN

As per the requirements of Section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules framed thereunder, the extract of the Annual Return of the Company for the financial year 2022-23 is available on the website of the Company at https://www.dfmfoods.com/investor.html

25. PARTICULARS OF REMUNERATION OF

DIRECTORS / KMP / EMPLOYEES

The particulars of remuneration under Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 are attached as Annexure – 4.

26. SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED

BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS

There are no significant or material orders passed by any Regulators, Courts or Tribunals against the Company which could impact the going concern status and Company?s operations in future.

27. DISCLOSURE AS PER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT

OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

The Company is committed towards promoting the work environment that ensures every employee is treated with dignity and respect and afforded equitable treatment irrespective of their gender, race, social class, caste, creed, religion, place of origin, sexual orientation, disability or economic status. Pursuant to the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, the Company has adopted a Policy on prevention of sexual harassment at workplace (‘POSH Policy?). Periodic sessions were also conducted to apprise employees, Internal Complaint Committee and build awareness on the subject matter. Our key focus is to create a safe, respectful and inclusive workplace which fosters professional growth for each employee.

The Company has constituted Internal Complaint Committee which comprises of seven internal members and one external member under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and complied with other provisions of the said Act.

During the financial year under review, there were no complaints received pursuant to the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

28. DISCLOSURE UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND

BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016

During the financial year under review, there was no application made by the Company of any proceeding pending against the Company under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

29. HUMAN RESOURCES & EMPLOYEE RELATIONS

The detail of Human resources has been provided in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report forming part of this Annual Report.

The relationships with employees have been cordial and operations at the factory uninterrupted. Measures for safety of employees, welfare and development continue to receive top priorities.

30. DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS a. Corporate Governance Report and the Management Discussion and Analysis are attached, which forms part of this Report.

b. The Company believes that it can only be successful in the long term by creating value both for its shareholders and for society. The Company is committed in pursuing responsible growth and recognise its responsibility towards the society and the environment in which it operates. A Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report describing the initiatives taken by the Company from an environmental, social and governance perspective is available on the website of the Company at https://www.dfmfoods.com/download/ corporate/Business%20Responsibility%20and%20 Sustainability%20Report%202022-23.pdf.

c. The Company has devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

31. DEPOSITS FROM PUBLIC

During the financial year, the Company did not accept any public deposits under Chapter V of the Companies Act, 2013.

32. PARTICULARS OF ENERGY CONSERVATION, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN

EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO [PURSUANT TO COMPANIES (ACCOUNTS) RULES, 2014]

The particulars relating to energy conservation, technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings and outgo are provided in Annexure – 5 to this Report.

33. ENVIRONMENT, HEALTH AND SAFETY (“EHS”)

The Company implements strict quality and EHS benchmarks which are reviewed and progressed on an ongoing basis to remain compliant within the accepted norms. The manufacturing facilities have the necessary certifications for food safety, environmental social and governance compliances requirement as per National Guidelines for Responsible Business Conduct (NGRBC). It works closely with various Indian regulatory agencies to keep itself updated of the dynamic regulatory obligation.

34. CREDIT RATING

CRISIL has assigned CRISIL BBB/Stable for long-term rating and CRISIL A3+ for short term rating.

35. ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Your Directors express their appreciation for the sincere cooperation and assistance of Central and State Government authorities, bankers, customers, suppliers and business associates. Your Directors also wish to place on record their deep sense of appreciation for the committed services by your Company?s employees. Your Directors acknowledge with gratitude, the encouragement and support extended by our valued shareholder