SectorFMCG
Open₹116.9
Prev. Close₹116.33
Turnover(Lac.)₹170.12
Day's High₹116.9
Day's Low₹106.43
52 Week's High₹178.3
52 Week's Low₹110.25
Book Value₹69.58
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)787.41
P/E30.48
EPS3.82
Divi. Yield0.2
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
62.52
66.54
5.03
5.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
337.56
247.19
192.5
177.59
Net Worth
400.08
313.73
197.53
182.62
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
356.57
384.29
337.38
333.7
yoy growth (%)
-7.21
13.9
1.1
-1.71
Raw materials
-235.35
-244.17
-204.49
-209.06
As % of sales
66
63.53
60.61
62.64
Employee costs
-22.12
-22.46
-22.75
-18.96
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
4.76
10.91
1.6
4.73
Depreciation
-12.43
-12.4
-11.5
-10.44
Tax paid
-0.87
0.11
-9.04
-1.2
Working capital
23.98
22.68
6.41
4.77
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-7.21
13.9
1.1
-1.71
Op profit growth
-34.77
27.26
-8.63
12.43
EBIT growth
-13.97
48.86
-34.22
-18.62
Net profit growth
-64.75
-89.91
2,997.58
-36.02
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,020.13
999.39
632.15
370.79
392.25
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,020.13
999.39
632.15
370.79
392.25
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
6.7
7.45
6.46
10.64
3.89
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,406.25
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.2
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.7
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,834.1
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,116.65
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Bhupendra Dalal
Non Executive Director
Raymond Simkins
Managing Director
Milan B Dalal
Independent Director
Hormazdiyaar Shiavax Vakil
Independent Director
Maneck Davar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ameya T. Masurkar
Independent Director
Adityapuram Venkataram Seshadrinathan
Independent Director
Karishma Bhalla
Independent Director
SANJAY NAIK
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Incorporated in 1967, Foods and Inns (FIL) is engaged in the business of processing food products and fruits. Its manufacturing facilities are located in Bombay and Nashik. FILs export-oriented processed food and vegetable unit located in Nashik went on stream in Nov.94. In 1994-95, FIL commenced commercial production of its project for frozen mango pulp and vegetables. Dravya Finance and Asim Exports International are 100% subsidiaries of FIL. It is the first company in India to export egg powder and has obtained repeat orders for the same. It has developed a new product for a soft-drink company. It has also exported lychees, a seasonal fruit.The company exports its products in industrial and consumer packs to the UK, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Japan, Germany and West Asia. During the year, the company sold its poultry division to Bhairavnath Poultry Farm Pvt Ltd, to concentrate on its core business of food processing.In 1998-99, it made a preferential allotment of 1,75,820 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each at a premium of Rs. 50/- per share to a non-residential director of the company.Company installed a-new Aseptic Line at Bulsar. Similarly a new Fruit Processing & Pulping line got commissioned during the season at Chittoor in 2003-04.In 2018-19, the Scheme of Arrangement for amalgamation of Finns Frozen Foods (India) Limited, the Wholly Owned Subsidiary Company with the Company became effective from March 1, 2019. As a result, Finns Frozen Foods India Limited ceased to be
The Foods & Inns Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹107.69 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Foods & Inns Ltd is ₹787.41 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Foods & Inns Ltd is 30.48 and 1.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Foods & Inns Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Foods & Inns Ltd is ₹110.25 and ₹178.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Foods & Inns Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 5.38%, 3 Years at 9.44%, 1 Year at -29.35%, 6 Month at -22.06%, 3 Month at -11.56% and 1 Month at -2.19%.
