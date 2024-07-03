iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Foods & Inns Ltd Share Price

107.69
(-7.43%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:11 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open116.9
  • Day's High116.9
  • 52 Wk High178.3
  • Prev. Close116.33
  • Day's Low106.43
  • 52 Wk Low 110.25
  • Turnover (lac)170.12
  • P/E30.48
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value69.58
  • EPS3.82
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)787.41
  • Div. Yield0.2
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Foods & Inns Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

116.9

Prev. Close

116.33

Turnover(Lac.)

170.12

Day's High

116.9

Day's Low

106.43

52 Week's High

178.3

52 Week's Low

110.25

Book Value

69.58

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

787.41

P/E

30.48

EPS

3.82

Divi. Yield

0.2

Foods & Inns Ltd Corporate Action

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 Aug, 2024

arrow

18 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.3

arrow

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

24 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Foods & Inns Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Foods & Inns Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:34 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Jun-2024Apr-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 25.46%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 25.46%

Non-Promoter- 2.64%

Institutions: 2.63%

Non-Institutions: 71.90%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Foods & Inns Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

62.52

66.54

5.03

5.03

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

337.56

247.19

192.5

177.59

Net Worth

400.08

313.73

197.53

182.62

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

356.57

384.29

337.38

333.7

yoy growth (%)

-7.21

13.9

1.1

-1.71

Raw materials

-235.35

-244.17

-204.49

-209.06

As % of sales

66

63.53

60.61

62.64

Employee costs

-22.12

-22.46

-22.75

-18.96

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

4.76

10.91

1.6

4.73

Depreciation

-12.43

-12.4

-11.5

-10.44

Tax paid

-0.87

0.11

-9.04

-1.2

Working capital

23.98

22.68

6.41

4.77

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-7.21

13.9

1.1

-1.71

Op profit growth

-34.77

27.26

-8.63

12.43

EBIT growth

-13.97

48.86

-34.22

-18.62

Net profit growth

-64.75

-89.91

2,997.58

-36.02

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,020.13

999.39

632.15

370.79

392.25

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,020.13

999.39

632.15

370.79

392.25

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

6.7

7.45

6.46

10.64

3.89

View Annually Results

Foods & Inns Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,406.25

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.2

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.7

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,834.1

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,116.65

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Foods & Inns Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Bhupendra Dalal

Non Executive Director

Raymond Simkins

Managing Director

Milan B Dalal

Independent Director

Hormazdiyaar Shiavax Vakil

Independent Director

Maneck Davar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ameya T. Masurkar

Independent Director

Adityapuram Venkataram Seshadrinathan

Independent Director

Karishma Bhalla

Independent Director

SANJAY NAIK

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Foods & Inns Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in 1967, Foods and Inns (FIL) is engaged in the business of processing food products and fruits. Its manufacturing facilities are located in Bombay and Nashik. FILs export-oriented processed food and vegetable unit located in Nashik went on stream in Nov.94. In 1994-95, FIL commenced commercial production of its project for frozen mango pulp and vegetables. Dravya Finance and Asim Exports International are 100% subsidiaries of FIL. It is the first company in India to export egg powder and has obtained repeat orders for the same. It has developed a new product for a soft-drink company. It has also exported lychees, a seasonal fruit.The company exports its products in industrial and consumer packs to the UK, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Japan, Germany and West Asia. During the year, the company sold its poultry division to Bhairavnath Poultry Farm Pvt Ltd, to concentrate on its core business of food processing.In 1998-99, it made a preferential allotment of 1,75,820 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each at a premium of Rs. 50/- per share to a non-residential director of the company.Company installed a-new Aseptic Line at Bulsar. Similarly a new Fruit Processing & Pulping line got commissioned during the season at Chittoor in 2003-04.In 2018-19, the Scheme of Arrangement for amalgamation of Finns Frozen Foods (India) Limited, the Wholly Owned Subsidiary Company with the Company became effective from March 1, 2019. As a result, Finns Frozen Foods India Limited ceased to be
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Foods & Inns Ltd share price today?

The Foods & Inns Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹107.69 today.

What is the Market Cap of Foods & Inns Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Foods & Inns Ltd is ₹787.41 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Foods & Inns Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Foods & Inns Ltd is 30.48 and 1.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Foods & Inns Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Foods & Inns Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Foods & Inns Ltd is ₹110.25 and ₹178.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Foods & Inns Ltd?

Foods & Inns Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 5.38%, 3 Years at 9.44%, 1 Year at -29.35%, 6 Month at -22.06%, 3 Month at -11.56% and 1 Month at -2.19%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Foods & Inns Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Foods & Inns Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 25.47 %
Institutions - 2.63 %
Public - 71.90 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Foods & Inns Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.