Foods & Inns Ltd Summary

Incorporated in 1967, Foods and Inns (FIL) is engaged in the business of processing food products and fruits. Its manufacturing facilities are located in Bombay and Nashik. FILs export-oriented processed food and vegetable unit located in Nashik went on stream in Nov.94. In 1994-95, FIL commenced commercial production of its project for frozen mango pulp and vegetables. Dravya Finance and Asim Exports International are 100% subsidiaries of FIL. It is the first company in India to export egg powder and has obtained repeat orders for the same. It has developed a new product for a soft-drink company. It has also exported lychees, a seasonal fruit.The company exports its products in industrial and consumer packs to the UK, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Japan, Germany and West Asia. During the year, the company sold its poultry division to Bhairavnath Poultry Farm Pvt Ltd, to concentrate on its core business of food processing.In 1998-99, it made a preferential allotment of 1,75,820 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each at a premium of Rs. 50/- per share to a non-residential director of the company.Company installed a-new Aseptic Line at Bulsar. Similarly a new Fruit Processing & Pulping line got commissioned during the season at Chittoor in 2003-04.In 2018-19, the Scheme of Arrangement for amalgamation of Finns Frozen Foods (India) Limited, the Wholly Owned Subsidiary Company with the Company became effective from March 1, 2019. As a result, Finns Frozen Foods India Limited ceased to be the subsidiary of the Company w.e.f March 1, 2019 i.e. the effective date of amalgamation. Similarly, the Company sold 100% shares of Pharmpak Private Limited and it ceased to be the subsidiary of Company effective March 30, 2019.The Company had acquired M/s Kusum Spices w.e.f. October 2, 2019 having 99.99 % of the rights of the partnership firm. During the year 2021-22, Company had acquired 49% of equity shares of Tri Global Foods Private Limited w.e.f April 1, 2021 resulting Tri Global Foods Private Limited as its ssociate Company. Similarly, the Company formed a joint venture with dated April 13, 2021 with D Technology Private Limited and and Mr. Krishna Gupta which has resulted into an incorporation of new Company Beyond Mango Private Limited on July 9, 2021 making Beyond Mango Private Limited as Foods and Inns Limiteds Associate Company (Joint Venture).In March 2023. the Company commissioned Tetra Recart facility.