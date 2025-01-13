Foods & Inns Ltd Futures Share Price NSE BSE

₹ 96.34 ( -7.87 %) Jan 13, 2025 | 03:31:22 PM Expiry Date Select an Option Trade

Here's the list of Foods & Inns's futures contracts. The future contract comprises financial derivative contracts that bind parties to buy and sell an asset at a specified future timeand price. Know the difference in strike price, quantity, expiration date and other details about the Foods & Inns's futures contract.