|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
356.57
384.29
337.38
333.7
yoy growth (%)
-7.21
13.9
1.1
-1.71
Raw materials
-235.35
-244.17
-204.49
-209.06
As % of sales
66
63.53
60.61
62.64
Employee costs
-22.12
-22.46
-22.75
-18.96
As % of sales
6.2
5.84
6.74
5.68
Other costs
-79.46
-87.55
-86.47
-79.79
As % of sales (Other Cost)
22.28
22.78
25.63
23.91
Operating profit
19.63
30.09
23.65
25.88
OPM
5.5
7.83
7
7.75
Depreciation
-12.43
-12.4
-11.5
-10.44
Interest expense
-14.43
-11.4
-13.38
-18.05
Other income
12
4.62
2.85
7.35
Profit before tax
4.76
10.91
1.6
4.73
Taxes
-0.87
0.11
-9.04
-1.2
Tax rate
-18.44
1.09
-562.96
-25.5
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
3.88
11.03
-7.44
3.53
Exceptional items
0
0
116.81
0
Net profit
3.88
11.03
109.36
3.53
yoy growth (%)
-64.75
-89.91
2,997.58
-36.02
NPM
1.09
2.87
32.41
1.05
