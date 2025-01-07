iifl-logo-icon 1
Foods & Inns Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

109.34
(1.53%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

356.57

384.29

337.38

333.7

yoy growth (%)

-7.21

13.9

1.1

-1.71

Raw materials

-235.35

-244.17

-204.49

-209.06

As % of sales

66

63.53

60.61

62.64

Employee costs

-22.12

-22.46

-22.75

-18.96

As % of sales

6.2

5.84

6.74

5.68

Other costs

-79.46

-87.55

-86.47

-79.79

As % of sales (Other Cost)

22.28

22.78

25.63

23.91

Operating profit

19.63

30.09

23.65

25.88

OPM

5.5

7.83

7

7.75

Depreciation

-12.43

-12.4

-11.5

-10.44

Interest expense

-14.43

-11.4

-13.38

-18.05

Other income

12

4.62

2.85

7.35

Profit before tax

4.76

10.91

1.6

4.73

Taxes

-0.87

0.11

-9.04

-1.2

Tax rate

-18.44

1.09

-562.96

-25.5

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

3.88

11.03

-7.44

3.53

Exceptional items

0

0

116.81

0

Net profit

3.88

11.03

109.36

3.53

yoy growth (%)

-64.75

-89.91

2,997.58

-36.02

NPM

1.09

2.87

32.41

1.05

