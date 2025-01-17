iifl-logo-icon 1
Foods & Inns Ltd Key Ratios

117.01
(-1.05%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:11 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-5.47

16.99

-5.33

5.54

Op profit growth

-30.62

20.48

14.7

-22.73

EBIT growth

-12.83

0.5

-17.06

9.19

Net profit growth

-64.55

139.32

-427.42

-333.88

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

5.87

8

7.77

6.41

EBIT margin

5.37

5.82

6.78

7.74

Net profit margin

1.05

2.82

1.38

-0.39

RoCE

5.85

7.75

8.82

10.75

RoNW

0.54

2.3

1.92

-0.64

RoA

0.28

0.94

0.44

-0.13

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.78

2.2

21.13

29.31

Dividend per share

0.2

0.2

0.3

3

Cash EPS

-1.7

-0.26

-35.51

-72.29

Book value per share

36.24

35.62

374.37

365.7

Valuation ratios

P/E

69.74

15.65

2.62

1.29

P/CEPS

-31.97

-129.68

-1.56

-0.52

P/B

1.5

0.96

0.14

0.1

EV/EBIDTA

13.06

8.52

13.58

9.32

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-28.34

-3.23

-25.83

-47.84

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

80.96

68.1

61.62

48.71

Inventory days

134.56

118.73

125.93

118.68

Creditor days

-75.58

-80.13

-85.46

-53.42

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.37

-2

-1.25

-1.48

Net debt / equity

0.82

0.71

2.89

2.85

Net debt / op. profit

6.88

4.06

6.83

7.37

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-65.88

-63.68

-62.73

-66.12

Employee costs

-6.33

-5.82

-5.65

-5.72

Other costs

-21.9

-22.47

-23.83

-21.72

