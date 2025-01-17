Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-5.47
16.99
-5.33
5.54
Op profit growth
-30.62
20.48
14.7
-22.73
EBIT growth
-12.83
0.5
-17.06
9.19
Net profit growth
-64.55
139.32
-427.42
-333.88
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
5.87
8
7.77
6.41
EBIT margin
5.37
5.82
6.78
7.74
Net profit margin
1.05
2.82
1.38
-0.39
RoCE
5.85
7.75
8.82
10.75
RoNW
0.54
2.3
1.92
-0.64
RoA
0.28
0.94
0.44
-0.13
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.78
2.2
21.13
29.31
Dividend per share
0.2
0.2
0.3
3
Cash EPS
-1.7
-0.26
-35.51
-72.29
Book value per share
36.24
35.62
374.37
365.7
Valuation ratios
P/E
69.74
15.65
2.62
1.29
P/CEPS
-31.97
-129.68
-1.56
-0.52
P/B
1.5
0.96
0.14
0.1
EV/EBIDTA
13.06
8.52
13.58
9.32
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-28.34
-3.23
-25.83
-47.84
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
80.96
68.1
61.62
48.71
Inventory days
134.56
118.73
125.93
118.68
Creditor days
-75.58
-80.13
-85.46
-53.42
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.37
-2
-1.25
-1.48
Net debt / equity
0.82
0.71
2.89
2.85
Net debt / op. profit
6.88
4.06
6.83
7.37
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-65.88
-63.68
-62.73
-66.12
Employee costs
-6.33
-5.82
-5.65
-5.72
Other costs
-21.9
-22.47
-23.83
-21.72
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.