Foods & Inns Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
62.52
66.54
5.03
5.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
337.56
247.19
192.5
177.59
Net Worth
400.08
313.73
197.53
182.62
Minority Interest
Debt
464.55
342.42
220.88
163.52
Deferred Tax Liability Net
13.73
11.13
10.8
10.56
Total Liabilities
878.36
667.28
429.21
356.7
Fixed Assets
281.54
233.72
187.25
143.97
Intangible Assets
Investments
15.2
19.34
6.78
5.04
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.4
9.58
20.37
19.52
Networking Capital
543.34
387.65
206.41
175.22
Inventories
369.85
324.01
203.57
130.23
Inventory Days
133.3
Sundry Debtors
174.25
149.14
93.14
81.42
Debtor Days
83.34
Other Current Assets
139.79
62.63
60.7
43.2
Sundry Creditors
-94.81
-120.81
-128.32
-62.94
Creditor Days
64.42
Other Current Liabilities
-45.74
-27.32
-22.68
-16.69
Cash
37.9
16.98
8.41
12.96
Total Assets
878.38
667.27
429.22
356.71
