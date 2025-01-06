iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Foods & Inns Ltd Cash Flow Statement

107.69
(-7.43%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:11 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Foods & Inns Ltd

Foods & Inns FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

4.76

10.91

1.6

4.73

Depreciation

-12.43

-12.4

-11.5

-10.44

Tax paid

-0.87

0.11

-9.04

-1.2

Working capital

23.98

22.68

6.41

4.77

Other operating items

Operating

15.43

21.31

-12.52

-2.14

Capital expenditure

5.82

26.37

23.21

10.88

Free cash flow

21.26

47.68

10.68

8.73

Equity raised

348.21

335.24

116.41

123.64

Investing

1.55

3.41

-18.56

-3.15

Financing

30.28

35.58

-74.47

24.95

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

401.3

421.91

34.06

154.18

Foods & Inns : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Foods & Inns Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.