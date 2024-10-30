iifl-logo-icon 1
Foods & Inns Ltd Board Meeting

116.7
(-1.15%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:39:52 AM

Foods & Inns CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting30 Oct 202424 Oct 2024
FOODS & INNS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting dated 30th October 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today has inter alia: Approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) as per IND-AS for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report of the Auditors is attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.10.2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
FOODS & INNS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2015 we wish to inform you that meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Monday August 12 2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015, we would like to inform you that the Outcome Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 12th August, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/08/2024)
Board Meeting17 May 20249 May 2024
FOODS & INNS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled on Friday May 17 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 and recommend the payment of dividend if any. This is for your information and records. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 17th May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.05.2024) Addendum to outcome of the Board Meeting held on Friday May 17, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.05.2024)
Board Meeting5 Apr 20245 Apr 2024
Intimation Pursuant to Reg. 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015, for allotment of 230260 Equity Shares under Employee Stock Option Plan, 2021 of face value of Rs. 1/- and at issue price of Rs. 54/- to eligible employees of the company.
Board Meeting31 Jan 202424 Jan 2024
FOODS & INNS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2015 we wish to inform you that meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 31st January 2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today has interalia: 1. Approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) as per IND-AS for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 along with the Limited Review Report of the Auditors as attached. 2. Appointment of M/s Nayan Parikh & Co., Chartered Accountants as Internal Auditor for the head office Outcome cum results of Board Meeting dated 31st January, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/01/2024)

QUICKLINKS FOR Foods & Inns Ltd

