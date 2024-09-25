|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|24 Sep 2024
|14 Aug 2024
|We wish to Inform that 52nd Annual General Meeting of the Company is schedule to be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2024 at 4;30 P.M. Register of Members and Share transfer Book of the Company will remain closed from Monday, September 16, 2024 to Tuesday, September 24, 2024 (Both days inclusive) for the purpose of AGM and distribution of dividend to the shareholders. Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015, we enclosed herewith summery of proceedings of 52nd Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Tuesday, September 24, .... Read More.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.09.2024)
