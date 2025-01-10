To the Members of Foods and Inns Limited

REPORT ON AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Foods and Inns Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement for the year ended, and a summary of Material Accounting Policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit (including total comprehensive income), its changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SAs") specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics issued by ICAI. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the

standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined that there are no key audit matters to

communicate in our report.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Corporate Governance Report but does not include the standalone financial statements, consolidated financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Annual Report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring

INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT (Contd.)

the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, Management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)

(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of

INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT (Contd.)

India in terms of section 143 (11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in the paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(i) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(ii) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph 2(ix)(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014;

(iii) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account;

(iv) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rules issued thereunder and relevant provisions of the Act;

(v) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act;

(vi) The observation relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith, are as stated in paragraph (ii) above;

(vii) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements;

(viii) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the

remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act;

(ix) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at March 31, 2024 on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer Note 41 to the standalone financial statements;

b) The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts;

c) There has been no delay in transferring amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company;

d) (i) As stated in Note no. 52(x) to the standalone financial statements, the management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(ii) As stated in Note no. 52(xi) to the standalone financial statements The Management has represented, that, to the

INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT (Contd.)

best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(iii) Based on the audit procedures performed by us that has been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and

(ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material mis- statement; and

e) The final dividend paid by the Company during the year in respect of the same declared for the previous year is in accordance with section 123 of the Companies Act as applicable to the extent it applies to payment of dividend;

As stated in Note no. 18.3 to the standalone financial statements the Board of directors of the Company has proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend proposed is in accordance

with section 123 of the Act as applicable to the

extent it applies to declaration of dividend;

f) Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company, in respect of financial year commencing on 1 April, 2023, has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software except that, audit trail feature was not enabled at database level for accounting software SAP S/4 HANA to log any direct data changes, as described in note 50 to the standalone financial statements. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with in respect of the accounting software where such feature is enabled.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For G.M. Kapadia & Co.

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No. 104767W

Satya Ranjan Dhall

Partner

Place: Mumbai Membership No. 214046 Date : May 17, 2024 UDIN: 24214046BKFZQD2867

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in paragraph 1 under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report on even date to the members of the Company on standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records of Property, Plant and Equipment, capital work in progress and right of use assets showing particulars of assets including quantitative details and situation;

(B) The Company has maintained proper records

showing full particulars of Intangible Assets;

(b) The Company has a program of verification of property, plant and equipment, so to cover all the items once every 3 years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, Property, Plant and Equipment which were due for verification during the year are physically verified by the Management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification;

(c) Based on the examination of the registered sale deed / transfer deed / conveyance deed provided to us, we report that, the title deeds of all the immovable properties of land and buildings other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the Company disclosed in the financial statements included in property, plant and equipment and capital work in progress, are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date. Immovable properties of land and buildings whose title deeds have been pledged as security for loans, guarantees, etc., are held in the name of the Company based on the confirmations directly received by us from lenders / custodians;

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) and intangible assets during the year;

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder;

(ii)

(a) Inventories have been physically verified during the year by the management. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of verification is appropriate and the frequency of verification is reasonable. There were no discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory noticed on physical verification as compared to the book of accounts;

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the quarterly returns and stock statements filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the unaudited books of account of the Company, of the respective quarters;

(iii) (a) During the year the Company has provided loans or advances in the nature of loans, or stood guarantee to any other entity and details of which are given below:

( in lakhs)

Particulars Loans Guarantees A. Aggregate amount granted / provided during the year: - Subsidiaries 1,131.28 328.29 Associates 12.21 - Joint Venture 468.50 - Others 1,300.00 - B. Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases:* Subsidiaries 1,131.28 328.29 Associates - - Joint Venture 785.64 - Others 1,300.00 -

*The amounts reported are at gross amounts, without considering provisions made.

The Company has not provided any security to any

entity during the year;

(b) The Company has provided the terms and conditions of the grant of all the above-mentioned loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees during the year and based on explanation provided to us, are not prejudicial to the Companys interest;

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT (Contd.)

(c) In respect of loans granted or advances in the nature of loans provided by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has not been stipulated. In the absence of such schedule, the question of regularity of the repayments of principal amounts and payment of interest does not arise. Hence the question of reporting as per clause (iii) (d) as to whether there is any over due and reasonable steps have been taken by the Company for recovery of principal and interest, does not arise;

(d) As stated in above clause (iii) (c) that in the absence of such schedule, we are unable to comment on the regularity of the repayments of principal amounts and payment of interest. Hence the question of reporting, as to whether there is any over due and reasonable steps have been taken by the Company for recovery of principal and interest, does not arise;

(e) No loan or advance in the nature of loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties;

(f) The Company has granted loans or advances in nature of loans to its associate, joint venture and other parties which are repayable on demand, details of which are given below:

Particulars in lakhs Aggregate of loans and advances in nature of loans 3,216.92 Percentage of loans and advances in nature of loans to the total loans 98.39%

(iv) Based on the audit procedures applied by us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans granted, investments made, and guarantees provided during the year under audit;

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. We have been informed by the management that no order has been passed by the Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any court or any other tribunal in this regard;

(vi)

According to the information and explanations given to us, pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014 read with section 148(1) of the Act, the Central government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records in respect of any of the Companys product. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (vi) of the order is not applicable to the Company;

(vii) (a) The Company has generally been regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues such as provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, goods and service tax, cess and other applicable statutory dues. According to information and explanations given to us, no undisputed statutory dues payable were in arrears as at March 31, 2024, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable;

(b) The details of statutory dues referred to in sub- clause (a) which have not been deposited with the concerned authorities as on March 31, 2024, on account of dispute are given below:

Sr No Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Amount involved ( in lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending 1. The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 171.69 2013-14 to 2014-15, 2016-17 Commissioner of Income tax (Appeals) 2. The Finance Act, 1994 Service tax 2.43 2004-05 to 2007-08 Commissioner of Central Excise (Appeals)

(viii) There are no transactions which are not recorded in the books of account and have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961;

(ix) (a) In our opinion, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings, or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year;

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or any other lender;

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT (Contd.)

(c) To the best of our knowledge and belief, in our opinion, term loans availed by the Company were, applied by the Company during the year for the purposes for which the loans were obtained;

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company;

(e) The Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiary, associate or joint venture. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company;

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary, joint venture or associate company. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company;

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of Initial Public Offer or Further Public Offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company;

(b) The Company has complied with the requirements of Section 42 and 62 of the Companies Act, 2013, and the funds raised have been, prima facie, applied by the Company during the year for the purposes for which the funds were raised. The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of (fully or partly or optionally) convertible debentures during the year;

(xi) (a) To the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year;

(b) To the best of our knowledge, no report under section 143(12) of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report;

(c)

As represented to us by the Management, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company;

(xii) In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company;

(xiii) In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements etc., as required by the applicable accounting standards;

(xiv) (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business;

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the company issued till date, for the period under audit, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures;

(xv) According to information and explanations given to us, in our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with them and hence provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company;

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under paragraph 3(xvi)(a), (b) and

(c) of the Order is not applicable;

(d) The Group does not have any CIC as part of the Group as per definition of Group contained in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016 and hence the reporting under paragraph 3(xvi)

(d) of the Order is not applicable;

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year;

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company;

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT (Contd.)

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due; and

(xx)

In respect of other than ongoing projects, the Company has not transferred the unspent Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) amount as at the Balance Sheet date out of the amounts that was required to be spent during the year, to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act, 2013 till the date of our report. However, the time period for such transfer i.e. six months from the expiry of the financial year as permitted under the second proviso to section 135(5) of the Act, has not elapsed till the date of our report.

For G.M. Kapadia & Co.

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No. 104767W

Satya Ranjan Dhall

Partner

Place: Mumbai Membership No. 214046 Date : May 17, 2024 UDIN: 24214046BKFZQD2867

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in paragraph 2(vi) under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report on even date to the members of the Company on standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024 based on the internal controls with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal controls stated in the Guidance Note issued by ICAI.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal controls with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (‘Guidance Note) issued by the ICAI. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the

audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk.

The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

A companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT (Contd.)

material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial

statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

For G.M. Kapadia & Co.

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No. 104767W

Satya Ranjan Dhall

Partner

Place: Mumbai Membership No. 214046 Date : May 17, 2024 UDIN: 24214046BKFZQD2867