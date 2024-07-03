iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Narmada Agrobase Ltd Share Price

20.84
(-2.93%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:24:58 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open22.45
  • Day's High22.45
  • 52 Wk High26.48
  • Prev. Close21.47
  • Day's Low20.66
  • 52 Wk Low 13.79
  • Turnover (lac)48.14
  • P/E27.03
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value14.71
  • EPS0.8
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)79.06
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Narmada Agrobase Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

22.45

Prev. Close

21.47

Turnover(Lac.)

48.14

Day's High

22.45

Day's Low

20.66

52 Week's High

26.48

52 Week's Low

13.79

Book Value

14.71

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

79.06

P/E

27.03

EPS

0.8

Divi. Yield

0

Narmada Agrobase Ltd Corporate Action

21 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

18 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Jun, 2024

arrow

24 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

Narmada Agrobase Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Narmada Agrobase Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:46 PM
Oct-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 48.97%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 48.97%

Non-Promoter- 5.45%

Institutions: 5.45%

Non-Institutions: 45.57%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Narmada Agrobase Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.55

13.55

13.55

13.55

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.35

2.33

1.68

1.39

Net Worth

16.9

15.88

15.23

14.94

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

34.97

58.25

61.58

47.5

yoy growth (%)

-39.96

-5.4

29.64

28.18

Raw materials

-29.47

-52.02

-55.31

-42.29

As % of sales

84.27

89.3

89.81

89.03

Employee costs

-1.16

-1.44

-1.25

-1.16

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

0.79

1

1.05

0.66

Depreciation

-0.36

-0.42

-0.4

-0.54

Tax paid

-0.24

-0.32

-0.26

-0.17

Working capital

1.79

1.41

0.14

8.28

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-39.96

-5.4

29.64

28.18

Op profit growth

-13.29

-9.95

50.04

4.48

EBIT growth

-13.62

-10.58

51.67

1.5

Net profit growth

-19.44

-13.36

59.14

24.5

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Narmada Agrobase Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Narmada Agrobase Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Neerajkumar Sureshchandra Agrawal

Whole-time Director

Suresh Chandra Gupta

Independent Director

Ganesh Bhavarlal Prajapati

Independent Director

Nidhi Dineshbhai Patel

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nidhi Jain

Independent Director

Pooja Aidasani

Independent Director

Gaurav Dineshkumar Agarwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Narmada Agrobase Ltd

Summary

Narmada Agrobase Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Narmada Agrobase Private Limited on January 29, 2013. Further, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company and name was changed to Narmada Agrobase Limited on December 11, 2017.The Company is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company and engaged in manufacturing & processing of cotton seed meal cake, cattle feeds and soya bean meal. These products are used for feeding of cattle which provides high amount of proteins and other nutrients required by them. Also the by-products are used in textiles Industry, Consumer Goods Industry and Paper Industry. Presently, the Promoters of the Company are Mr. Suresh Chandra Gupta and Mr. Neerajkumar Sureshchandra Agrawal who have experience in cattle feed, cotton seed meal cake and soya bean meal manufacturing business. The Company is a manufacturer and exporter of cotton seed meal, guar meal, delinted cotton seed, organic fertilizers and cattle feed under own brand name of Churma and Gaay Chhaap Narmada Pashu Aahar. The Company has a flagship brand which commands a high reputation worldwide for quality products, efficient services and level of reliability as a stable supplier of quality products in cattle feed Industries. These products are processed using quality ingredients sourced from the selected vendors of the market.The Company came up with an Initial Public Offer by issuing 23,40,000 Equity Shares and by raising of equity capital aggr
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Narmada Agrobase Ltd share price today?

The Narmada Agrobase Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹20.84 today.

What is the Market Cap of Narmada Agrobase Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Narmada Agrobase Ltd is ₹79.06 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Narmada Agrobase Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Narmada Agrobase Ltd is 27.03 and 1.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Narmada Agrobase Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Narmada Agrobase Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Narmada Agrobase Ltd is ₹13.79 and ₹26.48 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Narmada Agrobase Ltd?

Narmada Agrobase Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.59%, 3 Years at 29.66%, 1 Year at 24.03%, 6 Month at 23.82%, 3 Month at 24.18% and 1 Month at 31.80%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Narmada Agrobase Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Narmada Agrobase Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 48.98 %
Institutions - 5.45 %
Public - 45.57 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Narmada Agrobase Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.