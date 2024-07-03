SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹22.45
Prev. Close₹21.47
Turnover(Lac.)₹48.14
Day's High₹22.45
Day's Low₹20.66
52 Week's High₹26.48
52 Week's Low₹13.79
Book Value₹14.71
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)79.06
P/E27.03
EPS0.8
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.55
13.55
13.55
13.55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.35
2.33
1.68
1.39
Net Worth
16.9
15.88
15.23
14.94
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
34.97
58.25
61.58
47.5
yoy growth (%)
-39.96
-5.4
29.64
28.18
Raw materials
-29.47
-52.02
-55.31
-42.29
As % of sales
84.27
89.3
89.81
89.03
Employee costs
-1.16
-1.44
-1.25
-1.16
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
0.79
1
1.05
0.66
Depreciation
-0.36
-0.42
-0.4
-0.54
Tax paid
-0.24
-0.32
-0.26
-0.17
Working capital
1.79
1.41
0.14
8.28
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-39.96
-5.4
29.64
28.18
Op profit growth
-13.29
-9.95
50.04
4.48
EBIT growth
-13.62
-10.58
51.67
1.5
Net profit growth
-19.44
-13.36
59.14
24.5
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Neerajkumar Sureshchandra Agrawal
Whole-time Director
Suresh Chandra Gupta
Independent Director
Ganesh Bhavarlal Prajapati
Independent Director
Nidhi Dineshbhai Patel
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nidhi Jain
Independent Director
Pooja Aidasani
Independent Director
Gaurav Dineshkumar Agarwal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Narmada Agrobase Ltd
Summary
Narmada Agrobase Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Narmada Agrobase Private Limited on January 29, 2013. Further, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company and name was changed to Narmada Agrobase Limited on December 11, 2017.The Company is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company and engaged in manufacturing & processing of cotton seed meal cake, cattle feeds and soya bean meal. These products are used for feeding of cattle which provides high amount of proteins and other nutrients required by them. Also the by-products are used in textiles Industry, Consumer Goods Industry and Paper Industry. Presently, the Promoters of the Company are Mr. Suresh Chandra Gupta and Mr. Neerajkumar Sureshchandra Agrawal who have experience in cattle feed, cotton seed meal cake and soya bean meal manufacturing business. The Company is a manufacturer and exporter of cotton seed meal, guar meal, delinted cotton seed, organic fertilizers and cattle feed under own brand name of Churma and Gaay Chhaap Narmada Pashu Aahar. The Company has a flagship brand which commands a high reputation worldwide for quality products, efficient services and level of reliability as a stable supplier of quality products in cattle feed Industries. These products are processed using quality ingredients sourced from the selected vendors of the market.The Company came up with an Initial Public Offer by issuing 23,40,000 Equity Shares and by raising of equity capital aggr
Read More
The Narmada Agrobase Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹20.84 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Narmada Agrobase Ltd is ₹79.06 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Narmada Agrobase Ltd is 27.03 and 1.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Narmada Agrobase Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Narmada Agrobase Ltd is ₹13.79 and ₹26.48 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Narmada Agrobase Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.59%, 3 Years at 29.66%, 1 Year at 24.03%, 6 Month at 23.82%, 3 Month at 24.18% and 1 Month at 31.80%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.