Narmada Agrobase Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

20.81
(-0.10%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:12 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

34.97

58.25

61.58

47.5

yoy growth (%)

-39.96

-5.4

29.64

28.18

Raw materials

-29.47

-52.02

-55.31

-42.29

As % of sales

84.27

89.3

89.81

89.03

Employee costs

-1.16

-1.44

-1.25

-1.16

As % of sales

3.33

2.47

2.03

2.44

Other costs

-2.42

-2.58

-2.56

-2.41

As % of sales (Other Cost)

6.92

4.43

4.16

5.08

Operating profit

1.91

2.2

2.45

1.63

OPM

5.46

3.78

3.97

3.43

Depreciation

-0.36

-0.42

-0.4

-0.54

Interest expense

-0.81

-0.85

-1.02

-0.7

Other income

0.06

0.07

0.03

0.28

Profit before tax

0.79

1

1.05

0.66

Taxes

-0.24

-0.32

-0.26

-0.17

Tax rate

-30.78

-32.24

-25.19

-25.99

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.55

0.68

0.78

0.49

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.55

0.68

0.78

0.49

yoy growth (%)

-19.44

-13.36

59.14

24.5

NPM

1.57

1.17

1.28

1.04

