|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
34.97
58.25
61.58
47.5
yoy growth (%)
-39.96
-5.4
29.64
28.18
Raw materials
-29.47
-52.02
-55.31
-42.29
As % of sales
84.27
89.3
89.81
89.03
Employee costs
-1.16
-1.44
-1.25
-1.16
As % of sales
3.33
2.47
2.03
2.44
Other costs
-2.42
-2.58
-2.56
-2.41
As % of sales (Other Cost)
6.92
4.43
4.16
5.08
Operating profit
1.91
2.2
2.45
1.63
OPM
5.46
3.78
3.97
3.43
Depreciation
-0.36
-0.42
-0.4
-0.54
Interest expense
-0.81
-0.85
-1.02
-0.7
Other income
0.06
0.07
0.03
0.28
Profit before tax
0.79
1
1.05
0.66
Taxes
-0.24
-0.32
-0.26
-0.17
Tax rate
-30.78
-32.24
-25.19
-25.99
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.55
0.68
0.78
0.49
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.55
0.68
0.78
0.49
yoy growth (%)
-19.44
-13.36
59.14
24.5
NPM
1.57
1.17
1.28
1.04
