Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
76.07
|0
|78,854.43
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
48.7
|306.19
|22,933.83
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
737.15
|35.18
|14,184.09
|131.94
|1.36
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
274
|33.1
|12,997.93
|85.96
|3.33
|510.39
|51.59
Equinox India Developments Ltd
EMBDL
142.37
|0
|8,143.65
|-15.26
|0
|4.83
|79.21
