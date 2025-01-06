iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Narmada Agrobase Ltd Cash Flow Statement

20.83
(-2.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Narmada Agrobase Ltd

Narmada Agrobase FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

0.79

1

1.05

0.66

Depreciation

-0.36

-0.42

-0.4

-0.54

Tax paid

-0.24

-0.32

-0.26

-0.17

Working capital

1.79

1.41

0.14

8.28

Other operating items

Operating

1.97

1.67

0.52

8.23

Capital expenditure

0.62

0.04

-0.37

2.46

Free cash flow

2.59

1.71

0.15

10.69

Equity raised

2.51

1.41

11.98

8.3

Investing

0

0

-0.61

0.14

Financing

3.13

0.84

-0.28

4.06

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

8.24

3.97

11.23

23.19

Narmada Agrobase : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Narmada Agrobase Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.