Narmada Agrobase Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
0.79
1
1.05
0.66
Depreciation
-0.36
-0.42
-0.4
-0.54
Tax paid
-0.24
-0.32
-0.26
-0.17
Working capital
1.79
1.41
0.14
8.28
Other operating items
Operating
1.97
1.67
0.52
8.23
Capital expenditure
0.62
0.04
-0.37
2.46
Free cash flow
2.59
1.71
0.15
10.69
Equity raised
2.51
1.41
11.98
8.3
Investing
0
0
-0.61
0.14
Financing
3.13
0.84
-0.28
4.06
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
8.24
3.97
11.23
23.19
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.