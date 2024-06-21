iifl-logo-icon 1
Narmada Agrobase Ltd AGM

20.36
(2.16%)
Jan 15, 2025|11:59:06 AM

Narmada Agrobase CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM18 Jul 202418 Jun 2024
Approved the Notice calling 12th Annual General Meeting and considered that the 12th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Thursday, 18th July 2024, at 11:30 A.M. (IST) through video conferencing (VC)/other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM). Please find enclosed herewith the Notice and Annual Report of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24 of Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.06.2024) Dear Sir, Please find the attached AGM proceedings in the attached PDF. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/07/2024)

