Narmada Agrobase Ltd Management Discussions

India is one of the largest and fastest growing compound feed markets in the world. Feed manufacturing

on a commercial and scientific basis started around 1965 in India with the setting up of medium-sized

feed plants in northern and western India. Feed was produced mainly to cater to the needs of dairy cattle.

The poultry sector was not developed at that time and was restricted to backyard production, with the

desi (or native bird) kept mainly for the production of eggs. The Indian feed industry is undergoing a very

exciting phase of growth for the next decade. Indian feed industry is presently growing at a CAGR of 8

percent. Poultry, aqua and dairy industry occupies the major share in overall feed demand. While the

potential feed requirement is huge and stands at around 96 million tonnes, only 20.3 million tonnes was

produced during 2012-13. There is a huge scope for the growth in the sector, with industry becoming

more organized. With this growth rate India will soon become the largest feed market in the coming

years. The feed industry requirements that are met with the compound feed are only 11 percent for cattle,

14 percent for aqua feed and 55 percent for poultry feed.

The cattle feed market size was valued at $73.5 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $78.3 billion by

2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2027.

Animal feed is the food given to domestic animals, especially those in the livestock. Cattle feed is a very

important factor in animal agriculture and it contributes to the majority cost of the raising animals.

Farmers usually try to reduce cost for this food by supplementing expensive feeds with substitutes, such

as food waste like spent grain from beer brewing. Animal wellbeing is one of the prime factors that

decide the future of livestock industry. Wellbeing of animals is highly dependent on well-balanced

nutritional feed. The cattle feed industry is expanding into the market of feed-acidifiers, feed-enzymes,

feed-antibiotics, and feed-microbial. The demand for these trends goes parallel with the increase in

consumption of meat protein and increased importance on the quality of the ingredients used in the

animal feed.

Indian Agricultural Sector Overview

Asia-Pacific is known to be the dominant region in the cattle feed market share. Asian countries have

witnessed higher rate of traction for dairy products, owing to its increased demand from vegan

consumers. Some key macroeconomic factors such as rise in social media usage and surge in per-capita

income also play an important role in contributing toward the overall growth of the cattle feed market.

However, LAMEA is expected to exhibit significant growth in the future, owing to rise in demand for

meat and dairy products in child nutrition. In addition, the region has witnessed considerable surge in

number of millennials, who are forefront consumers of new food & meat products. Therefore, rise in

millennial population is anticipated to offer remunerative cattle feed market opportunities.

Rapid population expansion in India is the main factor driving the industry. The rising income levels in

rural and urban areas, which have contributed to an increase in the demand for agricultural products

across the nation, provide additional support for this. In accordance with this, the market is being

stimulated by the growing adoption of cutting-edge techniques including blockchain, artificial

intelligence (AI), geographic information systems (GIS), drones, and remote sensing technologies, as

well as the release of various e-farming applications.

It contributes 4.11% of the Indian total GDP and 25.6% of total agriculture GDP of the country. The

ongoing growth of major consuming industries creates conditions for a further development of animal

feed industry of India, although several problems continue to prevent its more active growth. India

traditionally faces a shortage of fodder in the range of 20% to 25% from its overall annual needs, which

is mainly due to seasonal and regional factors. However, this year these figures are significantly higher

due to shrinking land resources of the country. Due to this, the government plans to take measures to

expand the areas of grazing lands and to ensure their more sustainable and careful use.

According to a recent report of the research agency IMARC Group, the Indian feed market grew at 3.5%

annually over the past five years and the size reached INR956.7 billion in 2022 (US$11.47 billion).

According to analysts predictions, the market may reach US$19.23 billion by 2028, if it maintains its

annual growth rates in the range of 5% to 7% within the next five years. South India is a center of animal

feed production in India, accounting for the largest market share. In recent years, the biggest growth of

output was observed in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, which became mainly due to the

rise in the manufacturing of poultry products.

In terms of market structure, most of the market accounted for the segments of poultry and cattle feed, the

major consumers of animal feed in India. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market value to

reach US$ 1,578.2 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

I. Macroeconomic condition

Feed industry in India is about 50 years old. It primarily consists of cattle feed and poultry feed segments.

Cattle feed industry in India is gradually evolving into an organized sector and the feed manufactures are

increasingly using modern and sophisticated methods that seek to incorporate best global practices.

Indian cattle feed industry has got high growth potential, given the countrys top position among the

world nations in respect of livestock population and also the high expected growth rate of about 4 per

cent. Compounded Cattle Feed (CCF) products, particularly the branded ones is fast gaining popularity

India, including in rural areas. Earlier research studies by the present author jointly with another

researcher, based on the feedback from the farmers, have revealed the high growth prospects of the

branded cattle feed industry, the feed consumption pattern based on product types, composition of cattle

feed market and the relative shares of major brands, the major factors influencing the purchasing

decisions etc. As a continuation of these studies, this macro level study analyses the growth prospects of

cattle feed industry in India and hence suggests strategies for its faster growth.

II. Economic Outlook

The Global Cattle Feed Market is segmented based on ingredients, application, and region. Based on

ingredients, the Cattle Feed Market is segmented into wheat, corn, soybean, and additives. Based on

application, the Cattle Feed Market is segmented into dairy cattle feed and beef cattle feed. Based on

region, the global Cattle Feed market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South

America, and MEA. Over 34% of worldwide sales in 2021 came from North America, making it the

dominant region globally. The regions market is predicted to grow in the coming years due to increasing

meat consumption, particularly in the US, and strict rules on meat quality. In addition, the regions

extensive and simple supply of raw materials including maize and dextrose is anticipated to boost market

expansion. The Asia Pacific is expected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Due to

their large populations and increasing demand for meat, emerging economies like China and India have

seen a sharp increase in their cattle stockpiles over the past decade. Cattle feed prices have been

increasing as a result of this trend.

III. Indian Economy

IV. Market Trends

In the near future, nutrigenomic approaches will become standard for understanding both nutritional and

environmental factors hindering production efficiency and welfare. The Cattle Feed Market Report offers

a thorough examination of the primary competitors in the industry, incorporating previous data, SWOT

analysis, and recent worldwide advancements. Its aim is to present an in-depth overview of the Cattle

Feed market, comprising its past achievements, present status, and future potential, with specific

emphasis placed on the pandemics impact on the market.

Moreover, the report presents a dashboard summary of prominent enterprises, covering their effective

marketing tactics, market share, and recent advancements in both past and present contexts. This analysis

offers insights into how these leading companies have contributed to the market and achieved success

through their marketing strategies.

In terms of market structure, most of the market accounted for the segments of poultry and cattle feed, the

major consumers of animal feed in India.

As for cattle feed, it mainly comprises grains (such as sorghum and millet) and their cakes, mustard,

cotton seeds and their oil cakes, de-oiled rice and soybean. On the other hand, poultry is mainly fed corn,

sorghum, wheat, soy and their concentrates.

Market Growth Expectations

The market is further aided by the emergence of non-traditional feed ingredients and technological

advancements as well as innovations, such as the creation of genetically modified animal feed

ingredients.

Global Cattle Feed Market size was valued at USD 76.267 billion in 2019 and is poised to grow

from USD 79.2 billion in 2023 to USD 104.18 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.92% in the

forecast period (2024-2031).

Globally, the market has benefited from the industrialisation of cattle products including meat and dairy

products as well as the rising population. The main factor driving market expansion is the rise in

consumer knowledge of the nutritional value of food as well as the safety of meat and milk products.

Young ruminants and mature ruminants are two categories of cattle. Amino acids, vitamins, feed

acidifiers, antibiotics, feed enzymes, antioxidants, and other supplements are used depending on the age

of these ruminants. Products containing vitamin A and minerals, such as Availa-4 and 20-10 Plus

Mineral, are frequently used to boost cattles immune system, reproductive ability, and vision as well as

to fill nutritional gaps.

The challenges are:

A. Best Optimum solutions with low energy consumption and high production output with minimum

breakdowns.

B. Scarcity of raw material & alternate options of raw material as per availability and cost.

C. Awareness for bio-security & feed mill hygiene.

Projected demand and availability of fodder in India

The availability of feed and fodder remains a major area of concern; there is a gap between its demand

and supply in the country. As per the estimates of the Indian Council for Agricultural Research (ICAR)-

affiliated National Institute of Animal Nutrition and Physiology (NIANP), the deficit in the requirement

and the availability of dry fodder, green fodder and concentrates during 2015 was to the extent of 21 per

cent, 26 per cent, and 34 per cent, respectively. This is likely to increase to 23 per cent, 40 per cent, and

38 per cent, respectively, by 2025. The fodder deficit in India in terms of green fodder, dry fodder, and

concentrates was 26 million tonnes (MT), 21 MT, and 34 MT in 2015, which is expected to reach 40 MT,

21 MT, and 38 MT by 2025, respectively (Table 1).

Demand Projections (2025) ( million MT) Availability Projections Shortfall (%age) Dry Fodder 550 433 21 Green Fodder 1000 600 40 Concentrate Feed 105 65 38

Internal control systems and their adequacy

The company has internal financial control systems which are adequate in the opinion of board of

Directors.

The Company has a proper system of internal controls to ensure that all assets are safeguarded and

protected against loss from unauthorized use or disposition and that transactions are authorized recorded

and reported correctly.

The internal control system is supplemented by an extensive program of internal and external audits and

periodic review by the management.

This system is designed to adequately ensure that financial and other records are reliable for preparing

financial information and other data and for maintaining accountability of assets.

The Company works only in one segment i.e. manufacturing of delinted cotton seeds.

The Company believes and recognizes that its employees are important resource in its growth and to give

competitive advantage in the present business scenario. The Company takes pride in the commitment,

competence and dedication shown by its employees in all areas. The Company has always worked to give

opportunity to its people irrespective of their education background at shop floor. Subordinates

mentoring and responsible candidature goes a long way in ensuring companys success.

Professional with required amount of experience and knowledge are hired on need to need basis by the

Company. The Industrial relation of the Company with various clients, supplier, financial lenders and

employees is cordial. There are total 10 employees on the payroll of the Company.

Company has initiated three new maxim to be complied for better growth and progress of the company.

Owing to the progressive growth and the competition in the cattle feed industry, company has focused on

core business strategies for the development of business. Recently, the Company is also planning to add

some other products in near future.

The focus area of future planning has been segregated into following heads.

"GOALS"

To Enhance Export

To Expand Domestic

sales

Poultry Feed

The cattle feed business is experiencing rapid growth as the milk

producers have started replacing the traditional cattle feed with

more nutritionally balanced compound feed, as they have realized

the tangible benefits of nutritional feed in terms of yield

improvement. In Asia, the livestock industry is the most crucial part

of agricultural development and has been growing at an

unprecedented pace in the last few decades. Livestock products

contribute for around 40% of the total agricultural output in global

sales, and are experiencing growth faster as compared to any other

agricultural sub-sector. Due to population growth and increased

living standards, rapid growth in consumption of animal products

has also forced the livestock industry to adapt and expand to satisfy

the expectations of the society by feeding nutritious animal feed to

the livestock animals. Hence, this factor proves beneficial for the

growth of the cattle feed market.

Company is planning to expand its operation and

cover Asia-Pacific region for export of its

products. At present our Company is marketing

its product through a network of commission

agents, brokers, distributors, etc. spread across

Gujarat & Rajasthan but our Company majorly

get its sales from Rajasthan.

The discussions in this section relate to the financial results pertaining to the year that ended March 31,

2024. The financial statements of Narmada Agrobase Limited (‘the Company) are prepared in

accordance with the Applicable Accounting Standards and the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013,

read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, as amended from time to time.

Significant accounting policies used in the preparation of the financial statements are disclosed in the

notes to the standalone financial statements.

In the current year company has again paced with the growth prospects and streamlined its operations.

For the financial Year 2023-2024, your Company recorded net sales of Rs. 503.9 million as against Rs.

500.7 million in the previous year and thereby recording the increase in the net sales. Despite the tough

market conditions faced by the industry, Company is striving hard to achieve the better results and the

assured progressive growth in future.

Further for the Financial Year 2023-2024, the company achieved Profit of Rs. 10.19 as compared to Rs.

6.52 million in the previous financial year.

The revenue from Operations of the company is detailed below:

Financial Year Revenue From Operations (millions) 19-20 20-21 21-22 22-23 23-24 616.2 583.3 350.3 500.7 503.9