Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 24 Oct 2024

Narmada Agrobase Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Please find the outcome of board meeting in the attached PDF. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 17 Sep 2024 17 Sep 2024

Pursuant to second proviso to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors in consultation with the Rights Issue Committee in their meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, 17th September, 2024 at the Corporate Office of the Company situated at 401, Silicon Tower, Above Freezeland Restaurant, Nr. National Handloom, Law Garden, Ellisbridge, Navrangpura, - 380 009, Ahmedabad, which commenced at 3:00 P.M. and concluded at 3:30 P.M. inter-alia has consider and approved as per attachment

Board Meeting 10 Sep 2024 5 Sep 2024

Narmada Agrobase Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday 10th September 2024 at 3:00 P.M. at the Corporate Office of the Company situated at 401 Silicon Tower Above Freezeland Restaurant Nr. National Handloom Law Garden Ellisbridge Navrangpura - 380 009 for discussion consideration and approval as per attachment Pursuant to second proviso to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors in consultation with the Rights Issue Committee in their meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, 10th September, 2024 at the Corporate Office of the Company situated at 401, Silicon Tower, Above Freezeland Restaurant, Nr. National Handloom, Law Garden, Ellisbridge, Navrangpura, - 380 009, Ahmedabad, which commenced at 3:00 P.M. and concluded at 4:00 P.M. inter-alia has considered and approved as per attachment. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.09.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

Narmada Agrobase Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Please find the unaudited quarterly results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 in the attached PDF. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)

Board Meeting 11 Jul 2024 8 Jul 2024

Narmada Agrobase Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 11th July 2024 at 3:00 P.M. at the corporate office of the Company 401 Silicon Tower Above Freezeland Restaurant Navrangpura Ahmedabad-380009 Gujarat to discuss and consider issue of Equity shares of the Company on Rights basis. Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e., 11th July, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/07/2024)

Board Meeting 18 Jun 2024 11 Jun 2024

Narmada Agrobase Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the agenda as mentioned in the attached PDF. Dear Sir, Please find the outcome of board meeting in the attached PDF. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/06/2024)

Board Meeting 16 May 2024 7 May 2024

Narmada Agrobase Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial statements of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024