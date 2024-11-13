iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Narmada Agrobase Ltd Board Meeting

20.69
(1.47%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:04:38 PM

Narmada Agrobase CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 202424 Oct 2024
Narmada Agrobase Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Please find the outcome of board meeting in the attached PDF. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting17 Sep 202417 Sep 2024
Pursuant to second proviso to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors in consultation with the Rights Issue Committee in their meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, 17th September, 2024 at the Corporate Office of the Company situated at 401, Silicon Tower, Above Freezeland Restaurant, Nr. National Handloom, Law Garden, Ellisbridge, Navrangpura, - 380 009, Ahmedabad, which commenced at 3:00 P.M. and concluded at 3:30 P.M. inter-alia has consider and approved as per attachment
Board Meeting10 Sep 20245 Sep 2024
Narmada Agrobase Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday 10th September 2024 at 3:00 P.M. at the Corporate Office of the Company situated at 401 Silicon Tower Above Freezeland Restaurant Nr. National Handloom Law Garden Ellisbridge Navrangpura - 380 009 for discussion consideration and approval as per attachment Pursuant to second proviso to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors in consultation with the Rights Issue Committee in their meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, 10th September, 2024 at the Corporate Office of the Company situated at 401, Silicon Tower, Above Freezeland Restaurant, Nr. National Handloom, Law Garden, Ellisbridge, Navrangpura, - 380 009, Ahmedabad, which commenced at 3:00 P.M. and concluded at 4:00 P.M. inter-alia has considered and approved as per attachment. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.09.2024)
Board Meeting10 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
Narmada Agrobase Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Please find the unaudited quarterly results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 in the attached PDF. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)
Board Meeting11 Jul 20248 Jul 2024
Narmada Agrobase Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 11th July 2024 at 3:00 P.M. at the corporate office of the Company 401 Silicon Tower Above Freezeland Restaurant Navrangpura Ahmedabad-380009 Gujarat to discuss and consider issue of Equity shares of the Company on Rights basis. Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e., 11th July, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/07/2024)
Board Meeting18 Jun 202411 Jun 2024
Narmada Agrobase Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the agenda as mentioned in the attached PDF. Dear Sir, Please find the outcome of board meeting in the attached PDF. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/06/2024)
Board Meeting16 May 20247 May 2024
Narmada Agrobase Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial statements of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024
Board Meeting14 Feb 20247 Feb 2024
Narmada Agrobase Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited result for 31.12.2023 and other agenda as per attached file. Intimation for appointment of Secretarial Auditor is attached in PDF file. Dear Sir, Pls find attached herewith result for Dec-23 as per attached PDF File. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.02.2024)

Narmada Agrobase: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Narmada Agrobase Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.