Narmada Agrobase Ltd Summary

Narmada Agrobase Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Narmada Agrobase Private Limited on January 29, 2013. Further, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company and name was changed to Narmada Agrobase Limited on December 11, 2017.The Company is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company and engaged in manufacturing & processing of cotton seed meal cake, cattle feeds and soya bean meal. These products are used for feeding of cattle which provides high amount of proteins and other nutrients required by them. Also the by-products are used in textiles Industry, Consumer Goods Industry and Paper Industry. Presently, the Promoters of the Company are Mr. Suresh Chandra Gupta and Mr. Neerajkumar Sureshchandra Agrawal who have experience in cattle feed, cotton seed meal cake and soya bean meal manufacturing business. The Company is a manufacturer and exporter of cotton seed meal, guar meal, delinted cotton seed, organic fertilizers and cattle feed under own brand name of Churma and Gaay Chhaap Narmada Pashu Aahar. The Company has a flagship brand which commands a high reputation worldwide for quality products, efficient services and level of reliability as a stable supplier of quality products in cattle feed Industries. These products are processed using quality ingredients sourced from the selected vendors of the market.The Company came up with an Initial Public Offer by issuing 23,40,000 Equity Shares and by raising of equity capital aggregating Rs 7.48 Crores in April, 2018.