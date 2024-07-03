Summary

Nakoda Group of Industries Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Nakoda Group of Industries Private Limited at Nagpur on October 22, 2013. On July 18, 2016 the Company acquired the business of proprietorship concerns of its promoters Pravin Kumar Choudhary viz. M/s. Navkar Processors through Takeover agreement. Consequently, the business of this Proprietorship Firm was merged into Nakoda Group of Industries. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name changed to Nakoda Group of Industries Limited on February 06, 2017. Nakodas Group is a Leading manufacturer of Tutti Fruity (Diced Chelory) also called as Papaya Preserve, Karonda Cherries (Indian Cherries), Sweet lime peels, Orange Cut Peels, Sesame Seeds Hulled Auto dry, All Variety of Jams, Sauces, Spices, Chikkis (Fruity Bars), Pickles, Papads, Canned Vegetables and Frozen Fruits & Vegetables and also deals in preparation, processing, trading of all types of Dry Fruits, Roasted and Salted Nuts, Popcorns, Sesame Seeds Hulled Auto dry, Spices, Fox Nuts (Makhanas), Cotton and cotton bales, chia seeds, sabja seeds, Amla Candy (Sweet & Chatpata), Gulkand, Amla Powder, Amla Murabba, Inverted Sugar Syrup etc.Since 1998, Nakoda Groups are existing exporter of all above items in Middle East & European Countries. The Company has around 80% export oriented business and rest is on domestic market of India. The manufacturing units is spread over 5900 Sq. Met

