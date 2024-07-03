iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd Share Price

43.17
(2.25%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:49:59 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open43.85
  • Day's High43.85
  • 52 Wk High59.51
  • Prev. Close42.22
  • Day's Low41.88
  • 52 Wk Low 33.31
  • Turnover (lac)29.88
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value14.28
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)54.93
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

43.85

Prev. Close

42.22

Turnover(Lac.)

29.88

Day's High

43.85

Day's Low

41.88

52 Week's High

59.51

52 Week's Low

33.31

Book Value

14.28

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

54.93

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

10 May 2023

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.15

arrow

7 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:12 AM
Sep-2024Jul-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 56.40%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 56.40%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 43.59%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.73

11.13

11.13

11.13

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6.64

4.58

3.81

3.36

Net Worth

19.37

15.71

14.94

14.49

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

30.83

25.08

48.74

23.78

yoy growth (%)

22.91

-48.53

104.94

Raw materials

-21.82

-18.29

-41.28

-20.14

As % of sales

70.78

72.91

84.7

84.7

Employee costs

-1.27

-0.68

-0.43

-0.24

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.24

0.11

1.41

0.72

Depreciation

-1.04

-0.97

-0.61

-0.11

Tax paid

-0.05

-0.08

-0.41

-0.21

Working capital

4.14

2.92

5.18

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

22.91

-48.53

104.94

Op profit growth

47.5

-23.44

102.2

EBIT growth

34.91

-23.38

81

Net profit growth

4,649.5

-97.48

97.31

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,406.25

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.2

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.7

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,834.1

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,116.65

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Pravin Choudhary

Whole-time Director

Jayesh Choudhary

Independent Director

Sandeep Jain

Independent Director

Dahyalal Bansilal Prajapati

Independent Director

Hemraj Dekate

Non Executive Director

Kokila Ashok Jha

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sagar Darra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd

Summary

Nakoda Group of Industries Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Nakoda Group of Industries Private Limited at Nagpur on October 22, 2013. On July 18, 2016 the Company acquired the business of proprietorship concerns of its promoters Pravin Kumar Choudhary viz. M/s. Navkar Processors through Takeover agreement. Consequently, the business of this Proprietorship Firm was merged into Nakoda Group of Industries. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name changed to Nakoda Group of Industries Limited on February 06, 2017. Nakodas Group is a Leading manufacturer of Tutti Fruity (Diced Chelory) also called as Papaya Preserve, Karonda Cherries (Indian Cherries), Sweet lime peels, Orange Cut Peels, Sesame Seeds Hulled Auto dry, All Variety of Jams, Sauces, Spices, Chikkis (Fruity Bars), Pickles, Papads, Canned Vegetables and Frozen Fruits & Vegetables and also deals in preparation, processing, trading of all types of Dry Fruits, Roasted and Salted Nuts, Popcorns, Sesame Seeds Hulled Auto dry, Spices, Fox Nuts (Makhanas), Cotton and cotton bales, chia seeds, sabja seeds, Amla Candy (Sweet & Chatpata), Gulkand, Amla Powder, Amla Murabba, Inverted Sugar Syrup etc.Since 1998, Nakoda Groups are existing exporter of all above items in Middle East & European Countries. The Company has around 80% export oriented business and rest is on domestic market of India. The manufacturing units is spread over 5900 Sq. Met
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd share price today?

The Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹43.17 today.

What is the Market Cap of Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd is ₹54.93 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd is 0 and 2.71 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd is ₹33.31 and ₹59.51 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd?

Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -5.12%, 3 Years at -45.72%, 1 Year at 8.09%, 6 Month at -1.17%, 3 Month at 1.76% and 1 Month at -1.65%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 56.40 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 43.60 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.