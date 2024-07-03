Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFMCG
Open₹43.85
Prev. Close₹42.22
Turnover(Lac.)₹29.88
Day's High₹43.85
Day's Low₹41.88
52 Week's High₹59.51
52 Week's Low₹33.31
Book Value₹14.28
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)54.93
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.73
11.13
11.13
11.13
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.64
4.58
3.81
3.36
Net Worth
19.37
15.71
14.94
14.49
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
30.83
25.08
48.74
23.78
yoy growth (%)
22.91
-48.53
104.94
Raw materials
-21.82
-18.29
-41.28
-20.14
As % of sales
70.78
72.91
84.7
84.7
Employee costs
-1.27
-0.68
-0.43
-0.24
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.24
0.11
1.41
0.72
Depreciation
-1.04
-0.97
-0.61
-0.11
Tax paid
-0.05
-0.08
-0.41
-0.21
Working capital
4.14
2.92
5.18
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
22.91
-48.53
104.94
Op profit growth
47.5
-23.44
102.2
EBIT growth
34.91
-23.38
81
Net profit growth
4,649.5
-97.48
97.31
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,406.25
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.2
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.7
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,834.1
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,116.65
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Pravin Choudhary
Whole-time Director
Jayesh Choudhary
Independent Director
Sandeep Jain
Independent Director
Dahyalal Bansilal Prajapati
Independent Director
Hemraj Dekate
Non Executive Director
Kokila Ashok Jha
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sagar Darra
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd
Summary
Nakoda Group of Industries Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Nakoda Group of Industries Private Limited at Nagpur on October 22, 2013. On July 18, 2016 the Company acquired the business of proprietorship concerns of its promoters Pravin Kumar Choudhary viz. M/s. Navkar Processors through Takeover agreement. Consequently, the business of this Proprietorship Firm was merged into Nakoda Group of Industries. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name changed to Nakoda Group of Industries Limited on February 06, 2017. Nakodas Group is a Leading manufacturer of Tutti Fruity (Diced Chelory) also called as Papaya Preserve, Karonda Cherries (Indian Cherries), Sweet lime peels, Orange Cut Peels, Sesame Seeds Hulled Auto dry, All Variety of Jams, Sauces, Spices, Chikkis (Fruity Bars), Pickles, Papads, Canned Vegetables and Frozen Fruits & Vegetables and also deals in preparation, processing, trading of all types of Dry Fruits, Roasted and Salted Nuts, Popcorns, Sesame Seeds Hulled Auto dry, Spices, Fox Nuts (Makhanas), Cotton and cotton bales, chia seeds, sabja seeds, Amla Candy (Sweet & Chatpata), Gulkand, Amla Powder, Amla Murabba, Inverted Sugar Syrup etc.Since 1998, Nakoda Groups are existing exporter of all above items in Middle East & European Countries. The Company has around 80% export oriented business and rest is on domestic market of India. The manufacturing units is spread over 5900 Sq. Met
Read More
The Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹43.17 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd is ₹54.93 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd is 0 and 2.71 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd is ₹33.31 and ₹59.51 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -5.12%, 3 Years at -45.72%, 1 Year at 8.09%, 6 Month at -1.17%, 3 Month at 1.76% and 1 Month at -1.65%.
