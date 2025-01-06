Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.24
0.11
1.41
0.72
Depreciation
-1.04
-0.97
-0.61
-0.11
Tax paid
-0.05
-0.08
-0.41
-0.21
Working capital
4.14
2.92
5.18
Other operating items
Operating
4.28
1.96
5.56
Capital expenditure
0.05
2.92
7.07
Free cash flow
4.34
4.88
12.63
Equity raised
13.48
10.37
1.01
Investing
0
0
0
Financing
6.38
4.33
10.64
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
24.21
19.59
24.29
