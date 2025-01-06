iifl-logo-icon 1
Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

41.39
(-1.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

Nakoda Group FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.24

0.11

1.41

0.72

Depreciation

-1.04

-0.97

-0.61

-0.11

Tax paid

-0.05

-0.08

-0.41

-0.21

Working capital

4.14

2.92

5.18

Other operating items

Operating

4.28

1.96

5.56

Capital expenditure

0.05

2.92

7.07

Free cash flow

4.34

4.88

12.63

Equity raised

13.48

10.37

1.01

Investing

0

0

0

Financing

6.38

4.33

10.64

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

24.21

19.59

24.29

