Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.73
11.13
11.13
11.13
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.64
4.58
3.81
3.36
Net Worth
19.37
15.71
14.94
14.49
Minority Interest
Debt
18.27
22
22.84
24.44
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.1
2.03
1.45
0.22
Total Liabilities
39.74
39.74
39.23
39.15
Fixed Assets
11.73
12.31
12.54
13.46
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.11
0.31
0
0
Networking Capital
26.59
26.77
26.09
25.6
Inventories
17.12
18.23
17.41
15.75
Inventory Days
186.42
Sundry Debtors
7.82
4.83
6.01
7.31
Debtor Days
86.52
Other Current Assets
3.71
5.72
4.98
3.8
Sundry Creditors
-1.51
-1.46
-1.47
-0.67
Creditor Days
7.93
Other Current Liabilities
-0.55
-0.55
-0.84
-0.59
Cash
0.3
0.35
0.62
0.09
Total Assets
39.73
39.74
39.25
39.15
