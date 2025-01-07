Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
30.83
25.08
48.74
23.78
yoy growth (%)
22.91
-48.53
104.94
Raw materials
-21.82
-18.29
-41.28
-20.14
As % of sales
70.78
72.91
84.7
84.7
Employee costs
-1.27
-0.68
-0.43
-0.24
As % of sales
4.14
2.74
0.88
1.03
Other costs
-3.32
-3.12
-3.12
-1.46
As % of sales (Other Cost)
10.79
12.44
6.4
6.14
Operating profit
4.4
2.98
3.89
1.92
OPM
14.27
11.89
7.99
8.1
Depreciation
-1.04
-0.97
-0.61
-0.11
Interest expense
-2.15
-2.4
-1.87
-1.09
Other income
0.04
0.51
0
0
Profit before tax
1.24
0.11
1.41
0.72
Taxes
-0.05
-0.08
-0.41
-0.21
Tax rate
-4.16
-77.78
-29.15
-29.86
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.19
0.02
1
0.5
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.19
0.02
1
0.5
yoy growth (%)
4,649.5
-97.48
97.31
NPM
3.87
0.1
2.05
2.13
