Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

41.88
(1.18%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:51:18 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

30.83

25.08

48.74

23.78

yoy growth (%)

22.91

-48.53

104.94

Raw materials

-21.82

-18.29

-41.28

-20.14

As % of sales

70.78

72.91

84.7

84.7

Employee costs

-1.27

-0.68

-0.43

-0.24

As % of sales

4.14

2.74

0.88

1.03

Other costs

-3.32

-3.12

-3.12

-1.46

As % of sales (Other Cost)

10.79

12.44

6.4

6.14

Operating profit

4.4

2.98

3.89

1.92

OPM

14.27

11.89

7.99

8.1

Depreciation

-1.04

-0.97

-0.61

-0.11

Interest expense

-2.15

-2.4

-1.87

-1.09

Other income

0.04

0.51

0

0

Profit before tax

1.24

0.11

1.41

0.72

Taxes

-0.05

-0.08

-0.41

-0.21

Tax rate

-4.16

-77.78

-29.15

-29.86

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.19

0.02

1

0.5

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.19

0.02

1

0.5

yoy growth (%)

4,649.5

-97.48

97.31

NPM

3.87

0.1

2.05

2.13

