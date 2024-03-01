|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|7 Feb 2024
|8 Mar 2024
|Outcome of the Board meeting of the company held on 07th February 2024 Corporate Action fixes book closure for 02.03.2024 to 08.03.2024 (both inclusive) Corporate action fixes record date for 01.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.02.2024) Proceedings of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 08.03.2024 Outcome of the EGM of the Company held on 08.03.2024 along with scrutinizers report and voting result (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.03.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.