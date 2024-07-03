Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd Summary

Nakoda Group of Industries Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Nakoda Group of Industries Private Limited at Nagpur on October 22, 2013. On July 18, 2016 the Company acquired the business of proprietorship concerns of its promoters Pravin Kumar Choudhary viz. M/s. Navkar Processors through Takeover agreement. Consequently, the business of this Proprietorship Firm was merged into Nakoda Group of Industries. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name changed to Nakoda Group of Industries Limited on February 06, 2017. Nakodas Group is a Leading manufacturer of Tutti Fruity (Diced Chelory) also called as Papaya Preserve, Karonda Cherries (Indian Cherries), Sweet lime peels, Orange Cut Peels, Sesame Seeds Hulled Auto dry, All Variety of Jams, Sauces, Spices, Chikkis (Fruity Bars), Pickles, Papads, Canned Vegetables and Frozen Fruits & Vegetables and also deals in preparation, processing, trading of all types of Dry Fruits, Roasted and Salted Nuts, Popcorns, Sesame Seeds Hulled Auto dry, Spices, Fox Nuts (Makhanas), Cotton and cotton bales, chia seeds, sabja seeds, Amla Candy (Sweet & Chatpata), Gulkand, Amla Powder, Amla Murabba, Inverted Sugar Syrup etc.Since 1998, Nakoda Groups are existing exporter of all above items in Middle East & European Countries. The Company has around 80% export oriented business and rest is on domestic market of India. The manufacturing units is spread over 5900 Sq. Meter in aggregate located at Nagpur. At Unit- I manufacturing of canned fruit cubes is carried out. Whereas processing of almonds is carried out at Unit II.Hence, they are conveniently making supplies of the above products very promptly & regularly with less loss of time to the states of India. The Major Clients are Ice-Cream Factories, Bakeries, Sweets & Namkeens Factories, Airline Companies, Railway Catering & Indian Military, Cotton and cloth Mills, Food factories and Pharmaceutical companies etc.The Company is planning to come up with an Initial Public Offer of 18,52,000 equity shares by raising funds aggregating Rs 6.49 Crore.