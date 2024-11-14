Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Nakoda Group Of Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting Schedule to be held on 14th November 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 14.11.2024 long with finanial result and limited review report for the quarter ended 3.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

Nakoda Group Of Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for approval of Un-Audited Financial Results for quarter ended June 30 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting of the Company held on 14.08.2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 15 May 2024

Nakoda Group Of Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial results fo the quarter and Year ended on 31.03.2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 24.05.2024 Financial results for the year ended on 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Mar 2024 30 Mar 2024

Outcome of Independent Directors Meeting

Board Meeting 15 Mar 2024 12 Mar 2024

Nakoda Group Of Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Booard meeting to held on 15.03.2024 Outcome of the Board meeting held on 15.03.2024 Board has accorded approval for raising of funds through Rights Issue (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.03.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024