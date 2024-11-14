|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|Nakoda Group Of Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting Schedule to be held on 14th November 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 14.11.2024 long with finanial result and limited review report for the quarter ended 3.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|Nakoda Group Of Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for approval of Un-Audited Financial Results for quarter ended June 30 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting of the Company held on 14.08.2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 May 2024
|15 May 2024
|Nakoda Group Of Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial results fo the quarter and Year ended on 31.03.2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 24.05.2024 Financial results for the year ended on 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Mar 2024
|30 Mar 2024
|Outcome of Independent Directors Meeting
|Board Meeting
|15 Mar 2024
|12 Mar 2024
|Nakoda Group Of Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Booard meeting to held on 15.03.2024 Outcome of the Board meeting held on 15.03.2024 Board has accorded approval for raising of funds through Rights Issue (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.03.2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Feb 2024
|30 Jan 2024
|Nakoda Group Of Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 07.02.2024 at 03:00 PM at the registered office of the company Outcome of the Board meeting of the company held on 07th February 2024 Revised Outcome of the Board meeting of the Company held on 07th February 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/02/2024) Financial Results for Quarter ended on 31st December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)
