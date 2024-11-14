iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd Board Meeting

40.14
(-0.02%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:41:27 PM

Nakoda Group CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
Nakoda Group Of Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting Schedule to be held on 14th November 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 14.11.2024 long with finanial result and limited review report for the quarter ended 3.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
Nakoda Group Of Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for approval of Un-Audited Financial Results for quarter ended June 30 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting of the Company held on 14.08.2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting24 May 202415 May 2024
Nakoda Group Of Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial results fo the quarter and Year ended on 31.03.2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 24.05.2024 Financial results for the year ended on 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)
Board Meeting30 Mar 202430 Mar 2024
Outcome of Independent Directors Meeting
Board Meeting15 Mar 202412 Mar 2024
Nakoda Group Of Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Booard meeting to held on 15.03.2024 Outcome of the Board meeting held on 15.03.2024 Board has accorded approval for raising of funds through Rights Issue (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.03.2024)
Board Meeting7 Feb 202430 Jan 2024
Nakoda Group Of Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 07.02.2024 at 03:00 PM at the registered office of the company Outcome of the Board meeting of the company held on 07th February 2024 Revised Outcome of the Board meeting of the Company held on 07th February 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/02/2024) Financial Results for Quarter ended on 31st December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)

Nakoda Group: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.