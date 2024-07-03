Summary

KLRF Ltd is an India-based company. The company operates in three segments, namely food, textile and engineering. The food segment is engaged in producing various products, such as maida, sooji, atta and wheat. The textile segments products include ring spun yarn and open end spun yarn. The engineering segment engaged in activities like ferrous castings, flour milling, textile spinning, sheet metal fabrication, plantation and flour milling machinery manufacturing, rice color sorting machine manufacturing and trading of electrical and industrial goods.KLRF Ltd was incorporated on December 16, 1961 as a private limited company with the name Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd. Originally, the company was established to manufacture wheat products. Subsequently, they expanded their activities into the areas of textiles, engineering and power generation from wind energy for captive consumption.In the year 1964, the company established a wheat roller flourmill at Gangaikondan in Tamil Nadu with a milling capacity of 2,000 tons per month and commenced commercial operations. They manufactured wheat products under the brand name Kuthuvilakku. In the year 1978, the company undertook an expansion program and the total milling capacity was increased to 5,000 tons a month. Also, they established a Sheet Metal Division to the requirements of textile machinery and other capital goods manufacturers.In the year 1982, the company undertook a diversification effort and established a c

Read More