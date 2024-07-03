iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills Ltd Share Price

36.5
(6.73%)
Jan 28, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open34.2
  • Day's High37.45
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close34.2
  • Day's Low34.2
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.07
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value70.53
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)33
  • Div. Yield0.9
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

34.2

Prev. Close

34.2

Turnover(Lac.)

0.07

Day's High

37.45

Day's Low

34.2

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

70.53

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

33

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0.9

Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills Ltd Corporate Action

22 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 May, 2024

arrow

22 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

22 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.25

Record Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:40 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Feb-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.75%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.75%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.23%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.04

9.04

5.54

5.54

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

57.63

50.95

42.77

36.21

Net Worth

66.67

59.99

48.31

41.75

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

223.92

229.95

217.31

218.3

yoy growth (%)

-2.62

5.81

-0.45

6.6

Raw materials

-157.09

-159.26

-142.56

-145.62

As % of sales

70.15

69.25

65.6

66.7

Employee costs

-13.04

-13.11

-11.6

-9.97

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

6.27

5.15

1.03

5.51

Depreciation

-3.4

-3.45

-3.07

-2.58

Tax paid

-1.77

-0.9

0.54

-1.73

Working capital

4.57

-31.1

5.16

15.26

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-2.62

5.81

-0.45

6.6

Op profit growth

8.26

9.15

-18.67

3.43

EBIT growth

-5.26

34.87

-26.81

3.49

Net profit growth

5.83

169.05

-54.73

-40.61

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2007

Gross Sales

117.36

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

117.36

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

0.38

View Annually Results

Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,406.25

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.2

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.7

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,834.1

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,116.65

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Sudarsan Varadaraj

Independent Director

K Gnanasekaran

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

S Piramuthu

Non Executive Director

R Kannan

Independent Director

Kalyani Jagannathan

Independent Director

Ashwin Chandran

Managing Director

Sharath Jagannathan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills Ltd

Summary

KLRF Ltd is an India-based company. The company operates in three segments, namely food, textile and engineering. The food segment is engaged in producing various products, such as maida, sooji, atta and wheat. The textile segments products include ring spun yarn and open end spun yarn. The engineering segment engaged in activities like ferrous castings, flour milling, textile spinning, sheet metal fabrication, plantation and flour milling machinery manufacturing, rice color sorting machine manufacturing and trading of electrical and industrial goods.KLRF Ltd was incorporated on December 16, 1961 as a private limited company with the name Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd. Originally, the company was established to manufacture wheat products. Subsequently, they expanded their activities into the areas of textiles, engineering and power generation from wind energy for captive consumption.In the year 1964, the company established a wheat roller flourmill at Gangaikondan in Tamil Nadu with a milling capacity of 2,000 tons per month and commenced commercial operations. They manufactured wheat products under the brand name Kuthuvilakku. In the year 1978, the company undertook an expansion program and the total milling capacity was increased to 5,000 tons a month. Also, they established a Sheet Metal Division to the requirements of textile machinery and other capital goods manufacturers.In the year 1982, the company undertook a diversification effort and established a c
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills Ltd share price today?

The Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹36.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills Ltd is ₹33.00 Cr. as of 28 Jan ‘15

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills Ltd is 0 and 2.01 as of 28 Jan ‘15

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 28 Jan ‘15

What is the CAGR of Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills Ltd?

Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.77%, 3 Years at 18.12%, 1 Year at 67.05%, 6 Month at 19.09%, 3 Month at 50.83% and 1 Month at 27.18%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

QUICKLINKS FOR Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.