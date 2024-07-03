Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFMCG
Open₹34.2
Prev. Close₹34.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.07
Day's High₹37.45
Day's Low₹34.2
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹70.53
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)33
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0.9
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.04
9.04
5.54
5.54
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
57.63
50.95
42.77
36.21
Net Worth
66.67
59.99
48.31
41.75
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
223.92
229.95
217.31
218.3
yoy growth (%)
-2.62
5.81
-0.45
6.6
Raw materials
-157.09
-159.26
-142.56
-145.62
As % of sales
70.15
69.25
65.6
66.7
Employee costs
-13.04
-13.11
-11.6
-9.97
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
6.27
5.15
1.03
5.51
Depreciation
-3.4
-3.45
-3.07
-2.58
Tax paid
-1.77
-0.9
0.54
-1.73
Working capital
4.57
-31.1
5.16
15.26
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-2.62
5.81
-0.45
6.6
Op profit growth
8.26
9.15
-18.67
3.43
EBIT growth
-5.26
34.87
-26.81
3.49
Net profit growth
5.83
169.05
-54.73
-40.61
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2007
Gross Sales
117.36
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
117.36
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0.38
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,406.25
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.2
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.7
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,834.1
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,116.65
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Sudarsan Varadaraj
Independent Director
K Gnanasekaran
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
S Piramuthu
Non Executive Director
R Kannan
Independent Director
Kalyani Jagannathan
Independent Director
Ashwin Chandran
Managing Director
Sharath Jagannathan
Reports by Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills Ltd
Summary
KLRF Ltd is an India-based company. The company operates in three segments, namely food, textile and engineering. The food segment is engaged in producing various products, such as maida, sooji, atta and wheat. The textile segments products include ring spun yarn and open end spun yarn. The engineering segment engaged in activities like ferrous castings, flour milling, textile spinning, sheet metal fabrication, plantation and flour milling machinery manufacturing, rice color sorting machine manufacturing and trading of electrical and industrial goods.KLRF Ltd was incorporated on December 16, 1961 as a private limited company with the name Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd. Originally, the company was established to manufacture wheat products. Subsequently, they expanded their activities into the areas of textiles, engineering and power generation from wind energy for captive consumption.In the year 1964, the company established a wheat roller flourmill at Gangaikondan in Tamil Nadu with a milling capacity of 2,000 tons per month and commenced commercial operations. They manufactured wheat products under the brand name Kuthuvilakku. In the year 1978, the company undertook an expansion program and the total milling capacity was increased to 5,000 tons a month. Also, they established a Sheet Metal Division to the requirements of textile machinery and other capital goods manufacturers.In the year 1982, the company undertook a diversification effort and established a c
Read More
The Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹36.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills Ltd is ₹33.00 Cr. as of 28 Jan ‘15
The PE and PB ratios of Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills Ltd is 0 and 2.01 as of 28 Jan ‘15
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 28 Jan ‘15
Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.77%, 3 Years at 18.12%, 1 Year at 67.05%, 6 Month at 19.09%, 3 Month at 50.83% and 1 Month at 27.18%.
