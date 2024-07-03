Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills Ltd Summary

KLRF Ltd is an India-based company. The company operates in three segments, namely food, textile and engineering. The food segment is engaged in producing various products, such as maida, sooji, atta and wheat. The textile segments products include ring spun yarn and open end spun yarn. The engineering segment engaged in activities like ferrous castings, flour milling, textile spinning, sheet metal fabrication, plantation and flour milling machinery manufacturing, rice color sorting machine manufacturing and trading of electrical and industrial goods.KLRF Ltd was incorporated on December 16, 1961 as a private limited company with the name Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd. Originally, the company was established to manufacture wheat products. Subsequently, they expanded their activities into the areas of textiles, engineering and power generation from wind energy for captive consumption.In the year 1964, the company established a wheat roller flourmill at Gangaikondan in Tamil Nadu with a milling capacity of 2,000 tons per month and commenced commercial operations. They manufactured wheat products under the brand name Kuthuvilakku. In the year 1978, the company undertook an expansion program and the total milling capacity was increased to 5,000 tons a month. Also, they established a Sheet Metal Division to the requirements of textile machinery and other capital goods manufacturers.In the year 1982, the company undertook a diversification effort and established a cotton textile-spinning mill with a capacity of 12,000 spindles in Gangaikondan, adjacent to the flour mill, for the manufacture of cotton yarn. In May 8, 1982, the company was converted into a public limited company and the name was changed to Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills Ltd.In the year 1988, the company commissioned the second textile mill at N. Subbiahpuram village, Virudunagar district, Tamil Nadu. During the year 1994-95, the company installed windmills and commenced operations. During the year 1996-97, the company increased the cotton yarn spindles from 29360 Nos to 29520 Nos. In April 3, 2000, the company commissioned the wind mill project at Pazhavoor Village, Tirunelveli district, Tamil Nadu. During the year 2003-04, the company increased the production capacity of Flour mill division from 42000 MT to 60000 MT. During the year 2004-05, the company implemented an additional generation capacity of 1.25 MW at a cost of Rs 610 lakh for captive consumption. They increased the number of rotors from 1176 Nos to 1344 Nos. During the year 2005-06, the company completed an infrastructure development activity by increasing storage capacity and installation of wheat conveying equipment. Also, they commissioned the wind mills with effect from March 25, 2006. During the year 2006-07, as per the scheme of amalgamation, Eltex super Castings Ltd, a subsidiary company was amalgamated with the company with effect from April 1, 2006. During the year 2007-08, the company increased the production capacity of Flour Mill from 66000 MT to 74000 MT. They increased the number of rotors from 1344 Nos to 1800 Nos. Also, the company changed their name from Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills Ltd to KLRF Ltd. During the year 2009-10, the company increased the number of rotors from 1800 Nos to 2760 Nos.