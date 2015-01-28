Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.04
9.04
5.54
5.54
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
57.63
50.95
42.77
36.21
Net Worth
66.67
59.99
48.31
41.75
Minority Interest
Debt
89.5
87.11
45.06
25.43
Deferred Tax Liability Net
4.98
6.34
4.04
2.25
Total Liabilities
161.15
153.44
97.41
69.43
Fixed Assets
80.4
77.84
51.8
26.51
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0.45
0.46
0.46
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.02
1.8
0.86
0
Networking Capital
80.55
73.17
44.07
42.28
Inventories
73.25
64.66
47.18
40.75
Inventory Days
66.42
Sundry Debtors
15.19
17.71
16.3
15.73
Debtor Days
25.64
Other Current Assets
9.6
9.49
7.51
5.37
Sundry Creditors
-10.07
-10.8
-12.9
-13.09
Creditor Days
21.33
Other Current Liabilities
-7.42
-7.89
-14.02
-6.48
Cash
0.17
0.18
0.23
0.19
Total Assets
161.14
153.44
97.42
69.44
