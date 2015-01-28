iifl-logo-icon 1
Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills Ltd Cash Flow Statement

36.5
(6.73%)
Jan 28, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Kovil. Lak. Rol. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

6.27

5.15

1.03

5.51

Depreciation

-3.4

-3.45

-3.07

-2.58

Tax paid

-1.77

-0.9

0.54

-1.73

Working capital

4.57

-31.1

5.16

15.26

Other operating items

Operating

5.66

-30.3

3.66

16.45

Capital expenditure

2.92

6.24

-1.99

-42.89

Free cash flow

8.58

-24.06

1.67

-26.43

Equity raised

63.32

56.23

51.81

45.77

Investing

0

0.44

0

0

Financing

1.27

-22.57

9.58

26.26

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0.5

Net in cash

73.17

10.04

63.06

46.09

