Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
6.27
5.15
1.03
5.51
Depreciation
-3.4
-3.45
-3.07
-2.58
Tax paid
-1.77
-0.9
0.54
-1.73
Working capital
4.57
-31.1
5.16
15.26
Other operating items
Operating
5.66
-30.3
3.66
16.45
Capital expenditure
2.92
6.24
-1.99
-42.89
Free cash flow
8.58
-24.06
1.67
-26.43
Equity raised
63.32
56.23
51.81
45.77
Investing
0
0.44
0
0
Financing
1.27
-22.57
9.58
26.26
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0.5
Net in cash
73.17
10.04
63.06
46.09
