Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

36.5
(6.73%)
Jan 28, 2015|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

223.92

229.95

217.31

218.3

yoy growth (%)

-2.62

5.81

-0.45

6.6

Raw materials

-157.09

-159.26

-142.56

-145.62

As % of sales

70.15

69.25

65.6

66.7

Employee costs

-13.04

-13.11

-11.6

-9.97

As % of sales

5.82

5.7

5.33

4.56

Other costs

-40.76

-45.55

-52.13

-49.16

As % of sales (Other Cost)

18.2

19.81

23.98

22.52

Operating profit

13.01

12.02

11.01

13.54

OPM

5.81

5.22

5.06

6.2

Depreciation

-3.4

-3.45

-3.07

-2.58

Interest expense

-4.22

-5.92

-7.18

-5.71

Other income

0.88

2.51

0.27

0.26

Profit before tax

6.27

5.15

1.03

5.51

Taxes

-1.77

-0.9

0.54

-1.73

Tax rate

-28.27

-17.57

52.82

-31.53

Minorities and other

0

0

0

-0.28

Adj. profit

4.49

4.25

1.57

3.49

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

4.49

4.25

1.57

3.49

yoy growth (%)

5.83

169.05

-54.73

-40.61

NPM

2

1.84

0.72

1.59

