|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
223.92
229.95
217.31
218.3
yoy growth (%)
-2.62
5.81
-0.45
6.6
Raw materials
-157.09
-159.26
-142.56
-145.62
As % of sales
70.15
69.25
65.6
66.7
Employee costs
-13.04
-13.11
-11.6
-9.97
As % of sales
5.82
5.7
5.33
4.56
Other costs
-40.76
-45.55
-52.13
-49.16
As % of sales (Other Cost)
18.2
19.81
23.98
22.52
Operating profit
13.01
12.02
11.01
13.54
OPM
5.81
5.22
5.06
6.2
Depreciation
-3.4
-3.45
-3.07
-2.58
Interest expense
-4.22
-5.92
-7.18
-5.71
Other income
0.88
2.51
0.27
0.26
Profit before tax
6.27
5.15
1.03
5.51
Taxes
-1.77
-0.9
0.54
-1.73
Tax rate
-28.27
-17.57
52.82
-31.53
Minorities and other
0
0
0
-0.28
Adj. profit
4.49
4.25
1.57
3.49
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
4.49
4.25
1.57
3.49
yoy growth (%)
5.83
169.05
-54.73
-40.61
NPM
2
1.84
0.72
1.59
