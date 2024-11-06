|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|6 Nov 2024
|28 Oct 2024
|Quarterly Results Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve We would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 6th November, 2024 inter alia, to consider among other matters, the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th September, 2024. The trading window for dealing in the shares of the company remained closed from Tuesday, 1st October, 2024 till the expiration of 48 hours after declaration of the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.10.2024) 1. Submission of unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended as on 30th September, 2024 2. Intimation about resignation of Sri. Suresh Jagannathan, Executive Chairman of the Company with effect from 5th November, 2024 Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|20 Sep 2024
|20 Sep 2024
|1. Appointment of Sri. Harsha Varadaraj (DIN: 06856957) as an additional director, in the category of an Independent Director, with effect from 20th September, 2024. 2. Appointment of Sri. Vijayraghunath (DIN: 00002963) as an additional director, in the category of an Independent Director with effect from 20th September, 2024 3. Appointment of Sri. S Ramachandran as Head-Information Technology (Senior Management Personnel) of the Company with effect from 8th October, 2024. 4.Appointment of Sri. S Jagadeesh as HR Head ( Senior Management Personnel) of the Company with effect from 20th September, 2024. 5.Approval to conduct Postal Ballot process
|Board Meeting
|9 Aug 2024
|31 Jul 2024
|Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) of the Listing Regulations we would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday 9th August 2024 inter alia to consider among other matters the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. The trading window for dealing in the shares of the company remained closed from Monday 1st July 2024 till the expiration of 48 hours after the declaration of the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. With reference to the above, we enclose a copy of the unaudited financial result for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 May 2024
|14 May 2024
|Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 22nd May 2024 inter alia to consider among other matters the audited financial statements together with notes on accounts for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 to consider introduction of an Employees Stock Option Scheme (ESOS) subject to requisite approvals under the Companies Act 2013 and the SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations 2021 (as amended) and to recommend dividend if any for the financial year 2023-24. The trading window for dealing in the shares of the company remained closed from Monday 1st April 2024 till the expiration of 48 hours after the declaration of the audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024. With reference to the above, we enclose audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 along with statement of assets and liabilities, segment report, cash flow statement and unmodified auditors report dt 22-05-2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 22/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 Feb 2024
|24 Jan 2024
|Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.The unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. 2. The allotment of equity shares to the shareholders of Raya Foods Private Limited pursuant to the Scheme of Amalgamation of Raya Foods Private Limited (Transferor Company) with Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills Limited (Transferee Company) sanctioned by the Honble National Company Law Tribunal Chennai Bench Trading window for dealing in the shares of the company remained closed from Monday 1st January 2024 till the expiration of 48 hours after the declaration of the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations, we enclose herewith the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 along with segment reporting and limited review reports of the Statutory auditor dated 2nd February, 2024. The statutory auditor has expressed an unmodified opinion in this regard. Pursuant to Regulation 47 of the Listing Regulations, an extract of the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 will be published in the prescribed format in English and Tamil newspapers within the stipulated time. The financial results of the Company will also be placed on the website of the Company (www.klrf.in) Pursuant to the Scheme of Amalgamation of Raya Foods Private Limited ( Transferor Company) with Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills Limited (Transferee Company) sanctioned by the NCLT, Chennai Bench order dated 5th January 2024 & 18th January 2024 coming into effect, the Board of Directors of the Company have allotted 35,00,000 equity shares of Rs.10/- in the Company to those shareholders whose names appeared on the Register of Members of Raya Foods Private Limited (Transferor Company) as on 1st February 2024, being the record date fixed by the Transferor Company for the said purpose.The equity shares allotted above, shall be listed on BSE Limited (BSE) and shall rank pari-passu in all respects with the existing equity shares of the Company .Consequent to the above allotment, the issued and paid up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs.5,54,14,760/- comprising of 5541476 equity shares of Rs.10/- each to Rs.9,04,14,760/- equity shares of Rs.10 each. The Board of Directors have granted their approval to purchase a vacant land admeasuring to the extent of 1.29 acres (approx.) situated at Thiruvandarkoil, Pondicherry-605102 from unrelated third-party seller(s) for commercial purposes of the Company . We will intimate the material development, if any, in relation to the vacant land proposed to be acquired to the Stock Exchange promptly. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/02/2024)
