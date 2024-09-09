iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills Ltd AGM

36.5
(6.73%)
Jan 28, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Kovil. Lak. Rol. CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM9 Sep 202422 May 2024
In pursuance of Section 96 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with relevant circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities and Exchange Board of India, the 62nd Annual General Meeting of the Company (AGM) is scheduled to be held on Monday, 9th September, 2024 at 09:15 AM (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio- Visual Means (OAVM). The details regarding the manner of attending the AGM through VC / OAVM and casting votes by shareholders through electronic means will be set out in the Notice of the AGM. The cut-off date for determining the eligibility to vote by electronic means shall be Monday, 2nd September, 2024 (cut-off date). The remote e-voting period begins on Friday, 6th September, 2024 at 09:00 AM (IST) and ends on Sunday, 9th September, 2024 at 05:00 PM (IST). With reference to the above, we hereby submit the proceedings of the 62nd Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Monday, the 9th September, 2024 through Vide Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/09/2024)

Kovil. Lak. Rol.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.