In pursuance of Section 96 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with relevant circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities and Exchange Board of India, the 62nd Annual General Meeting of the Company (AGM) is scheduled to be held on Monday, 9th September, 2024 at 09:15 AM (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio- Visual Means (OAVM). The details regarding the manner of attending the AGM through VC / OAVM and casting votes by shareholders through electronic means will be set out in the Notice of the AGM. The cut-off date for determining the eligibility to vote by electronic means shall be Monday, 2nd September, 2024 (cut-off date). The remote e-voting period begins on Friday, 6th September, 2024 at 09:00 AM (IST) and ends on Sunday, 9th September, 2024 at 05:00 PM (IST). With reference to the above, we hereby submit the proceedings of the 62nd Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Monday, the 9th September, 2024 through Vide Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/09/2024)