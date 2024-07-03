SectorFMCG
Open₹8.09
Prev. Close₹8.04
Turnover(Lac.)₹32.77
Day's High₹8.38
Day's Low₹7.88
52 Week's High₹10.34
52 Week's Low₹4.32
Book Value₹5
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)136.93
P/E57.43
EPS0.14
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.52
17.52
10.01
10.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
25.19
24.15
6.38
5.65
Net Worth
42.71
41.67
16.39
15.66
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
51.03
40.03
39.71
42.37
yoy growth (%)
27.49
0.79
-6.26
48.5
Raw materials
-43.01
-34.91
-36.47
-37.68
As % of sales
84.27
87.2
91.82
88.94
Employee costs
-1.14
-1.11
-0.72
-0.88
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.5
0.48
0.47
0.48
Depreciation
-0.57
-0.49
-0.29
-0.31
Tax paid
-0.13
-0.13
-0.06
-0.1
Working capital
0.48
4.84
0.94
11.77
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
27.49
0.79
-6.26
48.5
Op profit growth
32.87
129.38
-41.42
38.56
EBIT growth
34.58
38.92
-29.75
58.17
Net profit growth
7.56
-15.61
6.44
39.99
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,406.25
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.2
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.7
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,834.1
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,116.65
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director / Managing
Jasjot Singh
E D & Wholetime Director
Gursimran Singh
Executive Director
Partek Singh
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ramandeep Singh
Independent Non Exe. Director
Imteshwar Singh
Independent Non Exe. Director
Simmi Chhabras
Reports by Ajooni Biotech Ltd
Summary
Ajooni Biotech Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Ajooni Biotech Private Limited at Chandigarh on 17th February, 2010. Consequent upon conversion of the Company to Public Limited Company, the name of the Company was changed to Ajooni Biotech Limited on 27th September, 2017.In 2010, Mr. Gurmeet Singh father of Mr. Jasjot Singh along with others put the first brick of foundation of the Company in the name of M/s Ajooni Biotech Private Limited. He began with himself sourcing of raw material and manufacturing of cattle feeds & Feed suppliments and selling them. Lateron, Mr. Jasjot Singh joined the business to increase the spectrum and volume of operations.The Company is engaged in manufacturing, producing, processing and supplying of Cattle feed, Nutrients related to cattle feed and manufacturing & production of Animal health care suppliments. The Company is registered with Department of Industries, Govt. of Punjab as Small Scale Industry (SSI) and also registered with Department of Dairy Development, Govt of Punjab.The Company also manufacture cattle feed & supplement under own brand name of AUTUS ANIMAL HEALTHCARE . For Marketing of its own brand in the Market it has a strong Profession team which covers the area of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir. It is having a strong Dealer & Distribution Network across these states.The Company came up with a Public Issue of 21,96,000 Equity Shares by raising capital
Read More
The Ajooni Biotech Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹7.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ajooni Biotech Ltd is ₹136.93 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ajooni Biotech Ltd is 57.43 and 1.61 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ajooni Biotech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ajooni Biotech Ltd is ₹4.32 and ₹10.34 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ajooni Biotech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 48.32%, 3 Years at -9.40%, 1 Year at 38.14%, 6 Month at 20.00%, 3 Month at 0.00% and 1 Month at 0.63%.
