Ajooni Biotech Ltd Share Price

7.95
(-1.12%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:09:56 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open8.09
  • Day's High8.38
  • 52 Wk High10.34
  • Prev. Close8.04
  • Day's Low7.88
  • 52 Wk Low 4.32
  • Turnover (lac)32.77
  • P/E57.43
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value5
  • EPS0.14
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)136.93
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Ajooni Biotech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

8.09

Prev. Close

8.04

Turnover(Lac.)

32.77

Day's High

8.38

Day's Low

7.88

52 Week's High

10.34

52 Week's Low

4.32

Book Value

5

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

136.93

P/E

57.43

EPS

0.14

Divi. Yield

0

Ajooni Biotech Ltd Corporate Action

26 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Aug, 2024

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

24 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Ajooni Biotech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Ajooni Biotech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:31 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 26.89%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 26.89%

Non-Promoter- 0.29%

Institutions: 0.28%

Non-Institutions: 72.81%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Ajooni Biotech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17.52

17.52

10.01

10.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

25.19

24.15

6.38

5.65

Net Worth

42.71

41.67

16.39

15.66

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

51.03

40.03

39.71

42.37

yoy growth (%)

27.49

0.79

-6.26

48.5

Raw materials

-43.01

-34.91

-36.47

-37.68

As % of sales

84.27

87.2

91.82

88.94

Employee costs

-1.14

-1.11

-0.72

-0.88

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.5

0.48

0.47

0.48

Depreciation

-0.57

-0.49

-0.29

-0.31

Tax paid

-0.13

-0.13

-0.06

-0.1

Working capital

0.48

4.84

0.94

11.77

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

27.49

0.79

-6.26

48.5

Op profit growth

32.87

129.38

-41.42

38.56

EBIT growth

34.58

38.92

-29.75

58.17

Net profit growth

7.56

-15.61

6.44

39.99

No Record Found

Ajooni Biotech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,406.25

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.2

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.7

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,834.1

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,116.65

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Ajooni Biotech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director / Managing

Jasjot Singh

E D & Wholetime Director

Gursimran Singh

Executive Director

Partek Singh

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ramandeep Singh

Independent Non Exe. Director

Imteshwar Singh

Independent Non Exe. Director

Simmi Chhabras

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ajooni Biotech Ltd

Summary

Ajooni Biotech Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Ajooni Biotech Private Limited at Chandigarh on 17th February, 2010. Consequent upon conversion of the Company to Public Limited Company, the name of the Company was changed to Ajooni Biotech Limited on 27th September, 2017.In 2010, Mr. Gurmeet Singh father of Mr. Jasjot Singh along with others put the first brick of foundation of the Company in the name of M/s Ajooni Biotech Private Limited. He began with himself sourcing of raw material and manufacturing of cattle feeds & Feed suppliments and selling them. Lateron, Mr. Jasjot Singh joined the business to increase the spectrum and volume of operations.The Company is engaged in manufacturing, producing, processing and supplying of Cattle feed, Nutrients related to cattle feed and manufacturing & production of Animal health care suppliments. The Company is registered with Department of Industries, Govt. of Punjab as Small Scale Industry (SSI) and also registered with Department of Dairy Development, Govt of Punjab.The Company also manufacture cattle feed & supplement under own brand name of AUTUS ANIMAL HEALTHCARE . For Marketing of its own brand in the Market it has a strong Profession team which covers the area of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir. It is having a strong Dealer & Distribution Network across these states.The Company came up with a Public Issue of 21,96,000 Equity Shares by raising capital
Company FAQs

What is the Ajooni Biotech Ltd share price today?

The Ajooni Biotech Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹7.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ajooni Biotech Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ajooni Biotech Ltd is ₹136.93 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ajooni Biotech Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ajooni Biotech Ltd is 57.43 and 1.61 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ajooni Biotech Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ajooni Biotech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ajooni Biotech Ltd is ₹4.32 and ₹10.34 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ajooni Biotech Ltd?

Ajooni Biotech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 48.32%, 3 Years at -9.40%, 1 Year at 38.14%, 6 Month at 20.00%, 3 Month at 0.00% and 1 Month at 0.63%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ajooni Biotech Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ajooni Biotech Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 26.89 %
Institutions - 0.29 %
Public - 72.82 %

